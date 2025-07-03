Billie Eilish will perform two sold out nights at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow in July.

It will be the first time that Billie Eilish has performed in Glasgow since she appeared at the OVO Hydro back in June 2022. Her first gig in the city was at SWG3 six years ago on her 2019 BY 1 Tour.

When is Billie Eilish playing in Glasgow?

Billie Eilish is set to perform in Glasgow on Monday 7 July and Tuesday 8 July at OVO Hydro.

What time does doors open for Billie Eilish in Glasgow?

Doors will open at 6pm on both nights for Billie Eilish at the OVO Hydro.

Are there age restrictions in place for Billie Eilish at the OVO Hydro?

Standing - Over 14s / U16s with adult

Seats - 8+ / Under 16s with adult

Can I come early and queue at the OVO Hydro for Billie Eilish?

Early queuing on Campus is discouraged.

Queuing/camping overnight on Campus is not permitted – the safety of the public attending events on the Campus is their highest priority, especially considering the active nature of the campus with other various events taking place.

The venue recommend visitors allow plenty of time to get through their security checks and into the venue, arriving for the doors open time as a general guide – don’t miss out on the action!

Tickets are completely sold out for both nights at the OVO Hydro to see Billie Eilish in Glasgow.