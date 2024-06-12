Gigs in Glasgow: Everything you need to know ahead of Foo Fighters at Hampden Park in Glasgow
Foo Fighters are getting set to perform in Glasgow at Hampden Park on their Everything Or Nothing At All Tour where they will also be heading to Manchester, London, Cardiff and Birmingham.
It will be the first time that the band has performed live in the city in almost five years with their last appearance coming back in August 2019 when they performed at Bellahouston Park’s Summer Sessions on their Europe 2019 tour.
When are Foo Fighters playing in Glasgow?
Foo Fighters are set to perform in Glasgow on Monday 17 June at Hampden Park.
What time does doors open for Foo Fighters in Glasgow?
Doors will open at 5pm for Foo Fighters at Hampden Park.
Who is Foo Fighters support act in Glasgow on their Everything Or Nothing At All tour?
Foo Fighters will be supported by Courtney Barnett and Honeyblood during their gig at Hampden Park.
What time will the concert begin?
With doors opening at 5pm, it is still to be announced what showtimes will be.
What is Foo Fighters setlist going to look like in Glasgow?
Foo Fighters fans can expect to hear some of the bands biggest hits. Below is a setlist from the Foo Fighters gig at Daytona Beach in Florida on May 11.
- All My Life
- No Son of Mine
- Rescued
- The Pretender
- Times Like These
- La Dee Da
- Breakout
- Medicine at Midnight
- Walk
- Guitar Solo / Sabotage / Keyboard Solo / Blitzkrieg Bop / March of the Pigs
- Eruption / Hot for Teacher
- My Hero
- The Sky Is a Neighborhood (shortened)
- Learn to Fly
- These Days
- Monkey Wrench
- Aurora (dedicated to Taylor Hawkins)
- Best of You
- The Teacher
- Everlong
Are there still tickets available to see Foo Fighters in Glasgow?
There are limited tickets available to see Foo Fighters in Glasgow with there being remaining tickets available here.
