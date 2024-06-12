Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Foo Fighters will be performing at Hampden Park on their Everything Or Nothing At All Tour

Foo Fighters are getting set to perform in Glasgow at Hampden Park on their Everything Or Nothing At All Tour where they will also be heading to Manchester, London, Cardiff and Birmingham.

It will be the first time that the band has performed live in the city in almost five years with their last appearance coming back in August 2019 when they performed at Bellahouston Park’s Summer Sessions on their Europe 2019 tour.

US musician Dave Grohl, of rock band Foo Fighters, performs during The Town music festival at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil | AFP via Getty Images

When are Foo Fighters playing in Glasgow?

Foo Fighters are set to perform in Glasgow on Monday 17 June at Hampden Park.

What time does doors open for Foo Fighters in Glasgow?

Doors will open at 5pm for Foo Fighters at Hampden Park.

Who is Foo Fighters support act in Glasgow on their Everything Or Nothing At All tour?

Foo Fighters will be supported by Courtney Barnett and Honeyblood during their gig at Hampden Park.

What time will the concert begin?

With doors opening at 5pm, it is still to be announced what showtimes will be.

What is Foo Fighters setlist going to look like in Glasgow?

Foo Fighters fans can expect to hear some of the bands biggest hits. Below is a setlist from the Foo Fighters gig at Daytona Beach in Florida on May 11.

All My Life

No Son of Mine

Rescued

The Pretender

Times Like These

La Dee Da

Breakout

Medicine at Midnight

Walk

Guitar Solo / Sabotage / Keyboard Solo / Blitzkrieg Bop / March of the Pigs

Eruption / Hot for Teacher

My Hero

The Sky Is a Neighborhood (shortened)

Learn to Fly

These Days

Monkey Wrench

Aurora (dedicated to Taylor Hawkins)

Best of You

The Teacher

Everlong

Are there still tickets available to see Foo Fighters in Glasgow?