Lana Del Rey is getting set to perform her biggest gig to date in Glasgow at Hampden Park

It will be the first time that Lana Del Rey has performed in Glasgow since August 2017 at the SSE Hydro. While intrinsically American, born in New York City and notable for signing lustful tales about the Californian experience, some may be surprised to learn she has a deep-rooted connection to Glasgow, once saying that the city is where she’s “happiest”.

Del Rey’s ex-boyfriend Barrie James O’Neill whom she dated between 2011 and 2013 is Glaswegian, and during the relationship she frequently visited his Southside residence. She met O’Neill while he was playing in the band Kassidy who were the support act on the SECC stop of her Paradise tour.

She once surprised cashiers at the Shawlands Co-Op when she popped in for a bit of shopping. Anona Evans, who served the singer, said she didn’t believe it was her at first and thought the woman just bore a striking resemblance. They engaged in conversation and Del Rey gave Evans a signed copy of Vogue in which she graced the cover.

When is Lana Del Rey playing in Glasgow?

Lana Del Rey is set to perform in Glasgow on Thursday 26 June at Hampden Park.

What time does doors open for Lana Del Rey in Glasgow?

Doors will open at 5pm on Thursday night for Lana Del Rey at Hampden Park.

How can I get to Hampden Park for Lana Del Rey?

Walking

The stadium is a 45-minute walk from the city centre.

Rail

Scotrail operates a service between Glasgow Central and Mount Florida which is within walking distance to Hampden. The last train returning to Glasgow Central after the show will be updated closer to the event.

Buses

Bus information will be updated closer to the event.

Cycling

There are cycle racks situated under exit stairwells 36 and 44 at the front of the South Stand.

Please note that locks are not provided, and no responsibility will be taken by The Scottish Football Association or the promoter for any loss or damage to your bicycle.

Parking:

Parking information will be updated closer to the event.

Are there age restrictions in place for Lana Del Rey at Hampden Park?

Standing – No persons under 14 are permitted on the pitch. Persons aged 14 + 15 years old must be accompanied by an adult 18 or over at all times (1 adult minimum per 4 persons aged 14 + 15 years old).

Seating – No persons under 5 permitted. Persons aged 5-15 years old must be accompanied by an adult 18 or over at all times (1 adult minimum per 4 persons aged 5 - 15 years old).

Should I bring ID with me to Lana Del Rey at Hampden Park?

You must bring a valid and current ID with you - Valid IDs must be photographic.

We will be accepting the following types of ID for entry into the event:

UK PASS cards with hologram (not faded, damaged or tampered with)

UK or International Driving/Provisional Licence

UK or International Passport

This is in line with the national Challenge 25 policy.

**Photocopies of ID do not count as valid ID. It must be original documents.

What can I bring to Lana Del Rey at Hampden Park?

Bags under the size of a sheet of A4 paper, bank card/contactless payment (Hampden is a fully cashless site so, don’t bring cash), blankets, cameras, ear plugs, hand sanitiser, hats, lip balm, make up, sunscreen, sunglasses, an empty bottle no bigger than 500ml (not a fancy reusable one though as glass/metal/hard plastic bottles aren't permitted), wipes and more.

What can’t I bring to Lana Del Rey at Hampden Park?

Please don’t bring a bag unless it is absolutely essential.

No chairs, professional cameras, drugs, flares, glass or metal/hard plastic bottles (incl perfume/fragrance), smoke canisters, flag poles, selfie sticks, umbrellas, weapons, and more.

There are limited tickets available to see Lana Del Rey in Glasgow with there being remaining tickets available here.