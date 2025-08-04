Oasis will return to Scotland for the first time in over 16 years this week for three sold out concerts at Murrayfield Stadium.

Oasis with special guests Cast and Richard Ashcroft comes to Murrayfield Stadium for three nights beginning this Friday.

Following spectacular gigs in Cardiff, Manchester and London, the band now head to Edinburgh.

When are Oasis playing Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh?

Oasis are set to perform at Murrayfield Stadium on Friday 8, Saturday 9 and Tuesday 12 August 2025.

What time does doors open for Oasis at Murrayfield?

All event timings, including doors opening and main act timings, will be confirmed closer to the time and communicated on the event page, however we anticipate doors will open at 5pm.

Who are Oasis’ support acts at Murrayfield Stadium?

Joining Oasis at Murrayfield Stadium will be Cast and Richard Ashcroft.

Are there age restrictions in place for Oasis at Murrayfield Stadium?

Standing

No persons under 14 permitted on the pitch. Persons aged 14 + 15 years old must be accompanied by an adult 18 or over at all times (1 adult minimum per 4 persons aged 14 + 15 years old).

Seating

No persons under 8 permitted. Persons aged 8-15 years old must be accompanied by an adult 18 or over at all times (1 adult minimum per 4 persons aged 8 – 15 years old).

Will there be parking available on the day of the concert at Murrayfield Stadium for the public?

There is no public parking available at the stadium.

A limited number of accessible parking spaces are available to accessible ticket holders who present a valid event specific car park pass (this pass must be requested in advance, and if a space is allocated will be distributed with your tickets), along with an accessible ticket.

The accessible parking is in proximity to the stadium at Murrayfield Ice Rink (EH12 5XN).

Please note, this car park is not open to all Blue Badge holders, access will only be granted if in possession of an event specific car park pass.

Due to crowd egress and local road closures for the event vehicles parked in this area will be held until the roads are open again.

What can’t I bring to Oasis at Murrayfield Stadium?

BAGS LARGER THAN A4 (30cm x 21cm)

All bags, no matter the size, will be searched prior to entry. There is no bag drop facility at Scottish Gas Murrayfield.

Exception(s): Bags required to carry medical or childcare items that will be required during the event. Guests with these bags must enter via our dedicated turnstile lanes.

KNIVES, WEAPONS, DANGEROUS OR HAZARDOUS ITEMS

Possession of such items may constitute a criminal offence and, if found, will be reported to Police Scotland.

FOOD &/OR DRINKS INC. ALCOHOL (WHETHER IN GLASS, PLASTIC BOTTLES OR CANS)

A sealed plastic bottle of water (Max: 500ml)Bins will be available at each entry point. This includes all unopened/sealed containers.

Exception(s): An unopened/sealed plastic bottle of water (Max: 500ml) or empty soft, collapsible, reusable water bottle (Max: 500ml).

HIP FLASKS & METAL DRINKS BOTTLES, THERMOS FLASKS OR HARD CASED REFILLABLE WATER BOTTLES.

As with all other drinks’ bottles and cans, if you arrive with one of these, you will be asked to dispose of it prior to entry, in the bins provided.

Exception(s): An unopened/sealed plastic bottle of water (Max: 500ml) or empty soft, collapsible, reusable water bottle (Max: 500ml).

FIREWORKS, FLARES, SMOKE BOMBS OR OTHER PYROTECHNIC ITEM

Possession of such items may constitute a criminal offence and, if found, will be reported to Police Scotland.

BANNERS OR FLAGS WHICH CONTAIN SLOGANS CONSIDERED TO BE OFFENSIVE OR ABUSIVE

This includes statements or logos that may be considered racist, homophobic, political or discriminatory, as determined by Scottish Rugby.

Any flag or banner, irrelevant of content, larger than 12inches x 16inches (30cm x 41cm) with poles longer than 1m in length, or thicker than 1inch (2.5cm) will not be permitted into the stadium.

MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS

AIR HORNS, BALLOONS, PARTY POPPERS & SILLY STRING

LAZER POINTERS & FLASHLIGHTS

ANIMALS OTHER THAN REGISTERED GUIDE/ASSISTANCE DOGS

If it is your intention to bring an assistance dog to the event, please contact our Customer Services team in advance of the event via [email protected]. This will allow us to provide the best possible experience during your visit to Scottish Gas Murrayfield.

GOLF OR LARGE UMBRELLAS (NOTE – small, foldable umbrellas are permitted)

Scottish Gas Murrayfield is open to the elements. Please consider weather conditions/forecasts when planning your trip.

CAMERAS WITH A LENS OF MORE THAN 3 INCHES IN LENGTH OR WITH A DETACHABLE LENS

It must be possible for you to comfortably fit the camera into a pocket or bag (Note size restrictions above). Camera tripods are not permitted.

AUDIO RECORDING EQUIPMENT INCLUDING LAPTOPS & IPADS

TRIPODS & ‘SELFIE STICKS’.

ANY OTHER ITEMS THAT WE DEEM TO POSE A RISK OF INJURY OR ANNOYANCE TO OTHER CUSTOMERS.

Is there a bag storage facility at the venue?

No, there is not a bag drop facility at (or close to) Scottish Gas Murrayfield.

Ticketholders must not bring a bag to the stadium unless necessary.​Only bags A4 size or smaller will be permitted (30cm x 21cm).​Exceptions: Bags required for medical or childcare purposes. All bags will be searched.

Everyone who turns up to the venue with a bag larger than A4, unless for the reasons stated above, will be asked to deposit their bag in one of the many bag drop facilities located across Edinburgh.

There are limited tickets available for Oasis in Edinburgh with there being resale tickets on Ticketmaster and Twickets.