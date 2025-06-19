Gigs in Glasgow: Everything you need to know ahead of Simple Minds at Bellahouston Park in Glasgow
Simple Minds with special guests Yes and Maybe, Hamish Hawk, KT Tunstall and Future Islands comes to Bellahouston Park on Friday 27 June as part of Glasgow Summer Sessions.
The Glasgow band return to their hometown with a very special show, celebrating 40 years of their multi-million selling album ‘Once Upon A Time’. In addition to all the hits and fan favourites, Simple Minds have confirmed that they will also be performing the 1985 No.1 album in it’s entirety for one night only. You can read our interview with Jim Kerr here.
As Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr says; “Simple Minds live in Glasgow, the city that made us, is always a glorious occasion for both band and fans. Live in Bellahouston Park is destined to be all of that and more… It cannot come soon enough!”
When are Simple Minds playing in Glasgow?
Simple Minds are set to perform at Bellahouston Park on Friday 27 June 2025.
What time does doors open for Simple Minds in Glasgow?
Doors will open at 5pm on Friday at Bellahouston Park for Simple Minds.
Who are the special guests for Simple Minds at Bellahouston Park?
Joining Simple Minds at Bellahouston Park will be Yes and Maybe, Hamish Hawk, KT Tunstall and Future Islands
What time will Simple Minds and special guests be on stage at Bellahouston Park?
With doors opening at 5pm the venue say that the gig will begin at 5.10pm.
- Yes And Maybe – 5:10pm
- Hamish Hawk – 5:50pm
- KT Tunstall – 6:50pm
- Future Islands – 8pm
- Simple Minds – 9:15pm
Are there age restrictions in place for Simple Minds at Bellahouston Park?
No persons under 5 permitted.
Persons aged between 5-15 years old must be accompanied by an adult 21 or over (1 adult minimum per 4 persons aged between 5 -15 years old).
If you are attending with someone under 16 years old, we encourage you to register your contact details in advance via our guardianship procedure form here. Guardianship wristbands will be issued at the Information Point inside the arena near Entrance A when you arrive on site. This will help us reunite you in the unlikely event you become separated.
Should I bring ID with me to Simple Minds at Bellahouston Park?
You must bring a valid and current ID with you. Valid IDs must be photographic.
The following types of ID are accepted:
- UK or International Full or Provisional Driving Licence
- UK or International Passport
- National Proof of Age Standards Scheme card with the PASS hologram (e.g. Young Scot, Citizen Card, My ID Card)
This is line with the national Challenge 25 policy.
**Photocopies of ID does not count as valid ID. Must be original documents.
What can I bring to Simple Minds at Bellahouston Park?
Picnic Blankets, non-professional cameras, portable phone charger, ID, ear plugs, hand sanitiser, hats, lip balm, make up, sunscreen, sunglasses, an empty bottle no bigger than 500ml (not a fancy reusable one though as glass/metal bottles aren't permitted), biodegradable wipes and more.
The event is cashless and all purchases made at the event will be via card or mobile payment.
One folding chair per person is permitted at the Punk All Dayer, Sting, and Simple Minds. They are not permitted to be used in the Golden Circle or in areas of high density.
What can’t I bring to Simple Minds at Bellahouston Park?
Do not bring disposable vapes. They pollute the environment and incorrect disposal of these can be hazardous at waste centres.
Bags and rucksacks bigger than A3 paper size, glass (including perfumes) or metal water bottles, food or drink/liquids even if unopened, drugs, flares (you will be charged by the Police), smoke canisters (you will be charged by the Police), professional cameras, selfie sticks, umbrellas, weapons, frisbees/boomerangs and hi-vis tabards or jackets.
You may be refused entry, ejected or worse still, arrested if you bring a prohibited item so familiarise yourself with what we won’t allow into the event.
Please be prepared for delays on entry for bag searches and ticket checks.
There are limited tickets available for Simple Minds in Glasgow with there being remaining tickets available here.