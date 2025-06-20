Stereophonics make their return to Glasgow for the first time in over three years when they play a huge outdoor show at Bellahouston Park in June.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stereophonics with special guests Finn Foster and Blossoms comes to Bellahouston Park on Saturday 28 June as part of Glasgow Summer Sessions.

It will be the first time that the Welsh rockers return to Glasgow since performing at the OVO Hydro on their OocHya Tour back in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stereophonics return to Glasgow in June.

When are Stereophonics playing in Glasgow?

Stereophonics are set to perform at Bellahouston Park on Saturday 28 June 2025.

What time does gates open for Stereophonics in Glasgow?

Gates will open at 5pm on Saturday at Bellahouston Park for Stereophonics.

Who are the special guests for Stereophonics at Bellahouston Park?

Joining Stereophonics at Bellahouston Park will be Finn Foster and Blossoms.

What time will Stereophonics and special guests be on stage at Bellahouston Park?

With gates opening at 5pm the venue say that the gig will begin at 5.20pm.

Finn Foster – 5:20pm

Blossoms – 6:30pm

Stereophonics – 8:15pm

Are there age restrictions in place for Stereophonics at Bellahouston Park?

No persons under 12 permitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Persons aged between 12-15 years old must be accompanied by an adult 21 or over (1 adult minimum per 4 persons aged between 12 -15 years old).

If you are attending with someone under 16 years old, we encourage you to register your contact details in advance via our guardianship procedure form here. Guardianship wristbands will be issued at the Information Point inside the arena near Entrance A when you arrive on site. This will help us reunite you in the unlikely event you become separated.

Should I bring ID with me to Stereophonics at Bellahouston Park?

You must bring a valid and current ID with you. Valid IDs must be photographic.

The following types of ID are accepted:

UK or International Full or Provisional Driving Licence

UK or International Passport

National Proof of Age Standards Scheme card with the PASS hologram (e.g. Young Scot, Citizen Card, My ID Card)

This is line with the national Challenge 25 policy.

**Photocopies of ID does not count as valid ID. Must be original documents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What can I bring to Stereophonics at Bellahouston Park?

Picnic Blankets, non-professional cameras, portable phone charger, ID, ear plugs, hand sanitiser, hats, lip balm, make up, sunscreen, sunglasses, an empty bottle no bigger than 500ml (not a fancy reusable one though as glass/metal bottles aren't permitted), biodegradable wipes and more.

The event is cashless and all purchases made at the event will be via card or mobile payment.

One folding chair per person is permitted at the Punk All Dayer, Sting, and Simple Minds. They are not permitted to be used in the Golden Circle or in areas of high density.

Folding chairs are not permitted at Stereophonics.

What can’t I bring to Stereophonics at Bellahouston Park?

Do not bring disposable vapes. They pollute the environment and incorrect disposal of these can be hazardous at waste centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bags and rucksacks bigger than A3 paper size, glass (including perfumes) or metal water bottles, food or drink/liquids even if unopened, drugs, flares (you will be charged by the Police), smoke canisters (you will be charged by the Police), professional cameras, selfie sticks, umbrellas, weapons, frisbees/boomerangs and hi-vis tabards or jackets.

You may be refused entry, ejected or worse still, arrested if you bring a prohibited item so familiarise yourself with what we won’t allow into the event.

Please be prepared for delays on entry for bag searches and ticket checks.

There are limited tickets available for Stereophonics in Glasgow with there being remaining tickets available here.