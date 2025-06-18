Sting is bringing his "STING 3.0" World Tour to Glasgow this summer as part of Summer Sessions at Bellahouston Park.

Sting with special guests Sophie Grey and Alison Moyet comes to Bellahouston Park on Wednesday 25 June as part of Glasgow Summer Sessions.

The "STING 3.0" World Tour launched in Europe last summer summer and kicked off its’ North American leg at the Fillmore in Detroit. Along with virtuoso guitarist and long-time collaborator, Dominic Miller, and dynamic drummer Chris Maas (Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers), the band will perform the most electrifying hits and rarities from Sting’s timeless discography.

When is Sting playing in Glasgow?

Sting is set to perform at Bellahouston Park on Wednesday 25 June 2025.

What time does doors open for Sting in Glasgow?

Doors will open at 5pm on Wednesday at Bellahouston Park for Sting.

Who are the special guests for Sting at Bellahouston Park?

Joining Sting at Bellahouston Park will be Sophie Grey and Alison Moyet.

What time will Sting and special guests be on stage at Bellahouston Park?

With doors opening at 5pm the venue say that the gig will begin at 6pm.

Sophie Grey – 6pm

Alison Moyet – 7pm

Sting – 8:30pm

Are there age restrictions in place for Sting at Bellahouston Park?

No persons under 5 permitted.

Persons aged between 5-15 years old must be accompanied by an adult 21 or over (1 adult minimum per 4 persons aged between 5 -15 years old).

If you are attending with someone under 16 years old, we encourage you to register your contact details in advance via our guardianship procedure form here. Guardianship wristbands will be issued at the Information Point inside the arena near Entrance A when you arrive on site. This will help us reunite you in the unlikely event you become separated.

Should I bring ID with me to Sting at Bellahouston Park?

You must bring a valid and current ID with you. Valid IDs must be photographic.

The following types of ID are accepted:

UK or International Full or Provisional Driving Licence

UK or International Passport

National Proof of Age Standards Scheme card with the PASS hologram (e.g. Young Scot, CitizenCard, My ID Card)

This is line with the national Challenge 25 policy.

**Photocopies of ID does not count as valid ID. Must be original documents.

What can I bring to Sting at Bellahouston Park?

Picnic Blankets, non-professional cameras, portable phone charger, ID, ear plugs, hand sanitiser, hats, lip balm, make up, sunscreen, sunglasses, an empty bottle no bigger than 500ml (not a fancy reusable one though as glass/metal bottles aren't permitted), biodegradable wipes and more.

The event is cashless and all purchases made at the event will be via card or mobile payment.

One folding chair per person is permitted at the Punk All Dayer, Sting, and Simple Minds. They are not permitted to be used in the Golden Circle or in areas of high density.

What can’t I bring to Sting at Bellahouston Park?

Do not bring disposable vapes. They pollute the environment and incorrect disposal of these can be hazardous at waste centres.

Bags and rucksacks bigger than A3 paper size, glass (including perfumes) or metal water bottles, food or drink/liquids even if unopened, drugs, flares (you will be charged by the Police), smoke canisters (you will be charged by the Police), flags, professional cameras, selfie sticks, umbrellas, weapons, frisbees/boomerangs and hi-vis tabards or jackets.

You may be refused entry, ejected or worse still, arrested if you bring a prohibited item so familiarise yourself with what we won’t allow into the event.

Please be prepared for delays on entry for bag searches and ticket checks.

Please take care not to lose your property whilst at the event. Anything handed into the event organiser will be passed to Police Scotland the morning after the event.

There are limited tickets available for Sting in Glasgow with there being remaining tickets available here.