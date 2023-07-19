Far From Saints: Kelly Jones’ new band announce Glasgow gig date

Far From Saints announce details of their first full UK headline tour alongside the release of the new single ‘Let The Light Shine Over You’.

Consisting of Kelly Jones of Stereophonics with Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker from The Wind and The Wave, Far From Saints have made a made a strong first impression with their select shows to date. They received a rapturous reception at their sold-out headline show at EartH Theatre, hit the Glastonbury and Black Deer festivals, played stadiums with Kings of Leon, a Teenage Cancer Trust benefit with Roger Daltrey, as well as major outdoor shows with Paul Weller and Incubus. The new headline tour includes 16 dates, culminating in a show at the Islington Assembly Hall in London. The band will be in Glasgow on 17 November at the Pavilion Theatre.

Fans who sign up to the Far From Saints mailing list here will receive access to a pre-sale for tour tickets. The pre-sale opens at 9.30am this Thursday, July 20th and will continue until any remaining tickets go on general sale from 9.30am on Friday, July 21st.

In the meantime, this coming week will see Far From Saints play two Cardiff Castle shows with Tom Jones (July 21st and 24th), the Latitude Festival (July 22nd) and Englefield House with Hozier (July 23rd).

Far From Saints’ new single ‘Let The Light Shine Over You’ is already established as a staple of their live shows and was heralded by The Upcoming “as one of the most stunning tracks on the record, with some gorgeous strings accompanying Jones and Lynn and adding another element to an already vast soundscape.” The soulful slow-burner is a warm embrace of a song, with lyrics that offer a glimpse of positivity for whenever the demands of life begin to feel like too much.

Far From Saints’ late 2023 UK headline tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

15th - Birmingham, Town Hall

16th - Llandudno, Venue Cymru Arena

17th - Glasgow, Pavilion Theatre

19th - Newcastle, Tyne Theatre

20th - Edinburgh, Queen’s Hall

21st - Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

23rd - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

24th - Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

25th – Reading, Hexagon

27th - Guildford, G Live

28th - Swansea, Brangwyn Hall

29th - Cardiff, St. David’s Hall

DECEMBER

1st - Bath, Forum

2nd - Southampton, O2 Guildhall

3rd - Cambridge, Corn Exchange