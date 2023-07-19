Far From Saints: Kelly Jones’ new band announce Glasgow gig date

Consisting of Kelly Jones of Stereophonics with Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker from The Wind and The Wave, Far From Saints have made a made a strong first impression with their select shows to date. They received a rapturous reception at their sold-out headline show at EartH Theatre, hit the Glastonbury and Black Deer festivals, played stadiums with Kings of Leon, a Teenage Cancer Trust benefit with Roger Daltrey, as well as major outdoor shows with Paul Weller and Incubus. The new headline tour includes 16 dates, culminating in a show at the Islington Assembly Hall in London. The band will be in Glasgow on 17 November at the Pavilion Theatre.
Fans who sign up to the Far From Saints mailing list here will receive access to a pre-sale for tour tickets. The pre-sale opens at 9.30am this Thursday, July 20th and will continue until any remaining tickets go on general sale from 9.30am on Friday, July 21st.
In the meantime, this coming week will see Far From Saints play two Cardiff Castle shows with Tom Jones (July 21st and 24th), the Latitude Festival (July 22nd) and Englefield House with Hozier (July 23rd).
Far From Saints’ new single ‘Let The Light Shine Over You’ is already established as a staple of their live shows and was heralded by The Upcoming “as one of the most stunning tracks on the record, with some gorgeous strings accompanying Jones and Lynn and adding another element to an already vast soundscape.” The soulful slow-burner is a warm embrace of a song, with lyrics that offer a glimpse of positivity for whenever the demands of life begin to feel like too much.
Far From Saints’ late 2023 UK headline tour dates are:
NOVEMBER
15th - Birmingham, Town Hall
16th - Llandudno, Venue Cymru Arena
17th - Glasgow, Pavilion Theatre
19th - Newcastle, Tyne Theatre
20th - Edinburgh, Queen’s Hall
21st - Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
23rd - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
24th - Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion
25th – Reading, Hexagon
27th - Guildford, G Live
28th - Swansea, Brangwyn Hall
29th - Cardiff, St. David’s Hall
DECEMBER
1st - Bath, Forum
2nd - Southampton, O2 Guildhall
3rd - Cambridge, Corn Exchange
5th - London, Islington Assembly Hall