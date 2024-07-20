He may be used to arena crowds and headlining on the international music festival circuit but Fatboy Slim still found time to play for a handful of people in a Sauchiehall Street record store this afternoon. Ahead of a headline set at SWG3, Norman Cook took to the decks at Assai Records in the city centre.

The small scale performance for ticket holders in the record store included DJ sets on an improvised stage from SOBSTORY, Hayley Zalassi and Van Damn for an afternoon of music.

Norman Cook - one of the most famous DJs in the world with a string of hits as he popularised the big beat genre from the 1990s onwards - performed at 3pm on Sauchiehall Street ahead of his Fatboy Slim Loves Summer show at SWG3 Galvanizers Yard tonight. He danced barefoot behind the decks and had the crowd dancing along with him.

With a career spanning over 40 years, Fatboy Slim has had a string of hits, including Right Here, Right Now, Rockafella Skank, Weapon of Choice, and Praise You, becoming synonymous with feel good, accessible dance music.

The takeover at Assai Records was to represent Southern Fried Records, the London-based independent electronic dance music record label founded and owned by Norman Cook.

The label was created by Cook in 1994 to publish and market his and other artists' releases that major labels would deem not commercial enough for mass release.

The label's roster has featured scene leaders such as Cook himself (often under his Mighty Dub Katz pseudonym, among others), as well as electro funk pioneer Kurtis Mantronik and club music producers, including Callum McDonald, Armand Van Helden, DJ Touche, Cagedbaby and The Black Ghosts.

Fans across the world flock to see his live performances, which have become famous for his craft of re-editing songs and samples specifically for his sets, peppered in between his enduring hits. He played a sold out gig last night at SWG3 and is back in front of a Glasgow crowd tonight at the West End venue by the Clyde.

