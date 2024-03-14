Festivals of Glasgow: Five Glastonbury performers you can see in Glasgow at TRNSMT festival

These are artists that music fans can catch in Glasgow straight off the heels of their Worthy Farm performance at TRNSMT Festival.

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 14th Mar 2024, 11:02 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2024, 11:48 GMT

The hotly anticipated Glastonbury line–up has been unveiled today. For those that haven’t managed to get their hands on tickets, there’s a chance to see some of the artists performing at TRNSMT in Glasgow Green from 12 July to 14 July, hot off the heels of their Worthy Farm appearance. 

TRNSMT festival recently announced more names across the weekend, with TikTok stars Bellah Mae, Caity Baser, Seb Lowe, and Katie Gregson-Macleod and a full River Stage line-up with up and coming talent, Cammy Barnes, Gallus and English Teacher.

Many more acts are still to be announced across TRNSMT’s Boogie Wonderland, which plays stage to tune-dropping DJs. 

There’s a limited number of tickets available, find out more and buy tickets here.

Heading straight to TRNSMT’s main stage will be singer-songwriter and chart-topper Declan McKenna who will perform at TRNSMT on Friday 12 July.

1. Declan McKenna

Heading straight to TRNSMT’s main stage will be singer-songwriter and chart-topper Declan McKenna who will perform at TRNSMT on Friday 12 July.

English girl group Sugababes will be making their TRNSMT debut on Friday 12 July.

2. Sugababes

English girl group Sugababes will be making their TRNSMT debut on Friday 12 July.

Joining the line-up on the King Tut’s stage is unmissable BRITS Rising Star and BBC Radio 1 Introducing favourite, The Last Dinner Party.

3. The Last Dinner Party

Joining the line-up on the King Tut’s stage is unmissable BRITS Rising Star and BBC Radio 1 Introducing favourite, The Last Dinner Party.

The Mary Wallopers will be appearing at TRNSMT festival on Saturday 13 July.

4. The Mary Wallopers

The Mary Wallopers will be appearing at TRNSMT festival on Saturday 13 July. Photo: Sorcha Frances Ryder

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PerformersGlasgowGlastonburyArtistsGlasgow GreenTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.