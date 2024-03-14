The hotly anticipated Glastonbury line–up has been unveiled today. For those that haven’t managed to get their hands on tickets, there’s a chance to see some of the artists performing at TRNSMT in Glasgow Green from 12 July to 14 July, hot off the heels of their Worthy Farm appearance.
TRNSMT festival recently announced more names across the weekend, with TikTok stars Bellah Mae, Caity Baser, Seb Lowe, and Katie Gregson-Macleod and a full River Stage line-up with up and coming talent, Cammy Barnes, Gallus and English Teacher.
Many more acts are still to be announced across TRNSMT’s Boogie Wonderland, which plays stage to tune-dropping DJs.
There’s a limited number of tickets available, find out more and buy tickets here.
