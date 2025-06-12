A small music festival in Barrowland Park, just east of Glasgow Cross will mark the city’s 850th anniversary across two days in August at Barrowland Park on Gallowgate.

In the City is planned as a community event that will bring together established international artists and local talent. Organisers say it will offer a “music experience that highlights Glasgow’s diverse and influential music heritage” while including food and drink within the footprint of Barrowland Park.

In the City ‘s line-up will bring together strands from reggae, trip-hop, hip-hop, and electronic music. The festival will be the first music event of its kind at Barrowland Park which was created for the Commonwealth Games in 2014 at the site of the historic Schipka Pass on the outer fringes of the Calton.

Day one features Three The Hardway, a back-to-back-to-back set from DJ and film director Don Letts, Jazzie B of Soul II Soul and Daddy G of Massive Attack. The line-up also includes James Lavelle, Brazilian electronic artist Coco Maria, Electric Eliminator and Manifesto of Bliss.

Day two continues with hip-hop pioneers The Sugarhill Gang – who will be celebrating 45 Years of their breakthrough track Rappers Delight – and The Furious Five, alongside former Fun Lovin’ Criminals frontman and BBC Radio 6 presenter Huey Morgan, Shaka Loves You, DJ Snafu and “a very special guest yet to be announced”.

The announcement for the festival says: “The East End is already a cornerstone of Glasgow’s music scene, home to the iconic Barrowlands Ballroom and Saint Luke’s, a venue known for its year-round programme showcasing a diverse range of live music. In the City aims to build on this foundation, helping to establish Barrowlands Music Park as the centrepiece of a growing music district in the area.

“This two-day event is more than a music festival, it’s a celebration of Glasgow’s UNESCO City of Music status and its creative spirit, hosted in the community space of Barrowlands Music Park. We’re bringing together leading artists and DJs from BBC Radio 6, world music, and hip-hop, while shining a spotlight on homegrown talent straight from the streets of G1.

“This is the largest festival the park has seen, and it’s about more than celebration. It’s about expanding Glasgow’s live music scene beyond the dance hall, creating a new music district the city can own and develop.”

Barrowlands Music Park itself is anchored by Album Pathway, a colourful public artwork led by Glasgow artist Jim Lambie. Commissioned for Glasgow’s 2014 Commonwealth Games Cultural Programme, the installation is a sweeping, 100-metre-long path featuring every band that had played at the Barrowland Ballroom since 1983.

The organisers of In the City say: “With the combination of the open-air setting, the city centre location, and a line-up packed with some of the most respected figures in music, the festival aims to reflect Glasgow’s rich cultural identity while offering a new live experience for music lovers, a milestone for Glasgow’s music scene as it celebrates 850 years.”

The festival runs from 2pm to 10pm on 23 and 24 August. Tickets go on general sale Friday 13th June at 9am, starting at £32.50 for a day ticket or £59.50 for the full weekend. Tickets available via www.inthecityglasgow.co.uk.