Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom will play host to the GUITARGUITAR Scottish Music Awards on Saturday 8th November 2025. A highlight in Scotland’s cultural calendar, the ceremony will celebrate the nation’s most exciting artists while raising essential funds for music therapy charity Nordoff and Robbins.

Now in its fifth year at the Barrowland Ballroom, the GUITARGUITAR Scottish Music Awards continues to honour the depth and diversity of Scotland’s music scene, recognising both household names and breakthrough acts. At the heart of the evening is a commitment to supporting Nordoff and Robbins, whose music therapy work transforms the lives of people facing life-limiting illness, disability and social isolation across the UK.

Since its inception in 1999, the Scottish Music Awards has raised over 1 million pounds for the charity, helping to fund music therapy sessions, train future music therapists and support pioneering research into the impact of music therapy on health and wellbeing.

Sandra Schembri, CEO, Nordoff and Robbins, said: “We’re really looking forward to this year’s Scottish Music Awards and it’s great to see GUITARGUITAR coming on board as the headline sponsor. Scotland’s thriving music scene is something that deserves to be celebrated, and what better place to celebrate than the iconic Barrowlands. Last year, we worked with nearly 9,000 people with over 1,750 music therapy sessions in Scotland, and money raised from this special event will help children in Scotland like Poppy, a three-year-old living with Rett Syndrome, to express herself freely, engaging with the world and her family through music.”

Adam Speck, Marketing Director at GUITARGUITAR, said: “As long-time supporters of Nordoff and Robbins, GUITARGUITAR are delighted to sponsor this year’s Scottish Music Awards. As an employee-owned business run by passionate musicians, we know first-hand the life-changing impact music can have. Supporting musicians, championing emerging talent, and celebrating the legends are at the heart of what we do and we can’t wait to honour that at this year’s event.”

Funds raised on the night via online donations, live auctions and ticket sales are a vital part of the charity’s ability to provide music therapists and sessions to those who need it most. With more acts to be announced over the coming weeks, tickets are available to purchase via Simon Foy at [email protected].

In alphabetical order, the first announced winners for this year’s Scottish Music Awards include:

James Emmanuel – Spotlight Award sponsored by Barrowland Ballroom

Nathan Evans and The Saint PHNX Band – Artist of the Year Award sponsored by ROX - Diamonds and Thrills

Hue and Cry – Outstanding Achievement Award sponsored by Raymond Weil

Amy Macdonald – Best Album Award sponsored by Sir Reo Stakis Foundation

Shay O’Dowd – Breakthrough Award sponsored by Go Radio

Skipinnish – Sound of Scotland Award sponsored by Royal Highland Centre

The Scottish Music Awards has a proud history of celebrating some of the country’s biggest names alongside its most exciting new talent, and that tradition continues in 2025.

Nigerian-born, Edinburgh-based soul artist James Emmanuel is the recipient of this year’s Spotlight Award sponsored by Barrowland Ballroom. With a voice that channels pure emotion and a story that inspires resilience, James has quickly become one of the UK’s most exciting new artists. Signed to Decca Records, he has earned acclaim for his heartfelt songwriting, powerful live performances from BBC Proms to The Great Escape and SXSW London and will also perform as part of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay programme this winter. His forthcoming debut EP A Time To Heal (out October 22nd) captures his journey from busking on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile to becoming a rising soul phenomenon, with new single Healing already turning heads ahead of his UK tour this autumn.

James Emmanuel said: “Coming to Scotland, I had no plan and no one waiting for me, but I was met with nothing but kindness. From the bars that gave me a mic to the people who stopped to listen on the street, Scotland made me feel at home. To be named a breakthrough star at the Scottish Music Awards is so special, because it feels like a reflection of that love and welcome I’ve been given since the day I arrived.”

Nathan Evans and The Saint PHNX Band are named Artist of the Year sponsored by ROX – Diamonds and Thrills. Following Airdrie singer-songwriter Nathan’s viral sea shanty success, he hooked up with Saint PHNX brothers Alan and Stevie Jukes to write hits like Heather On The Hill, Highland Girl and Flowers In The Water, blending Scottish folk roots with anthemic pop energy.

With the alchemic partnership now formalised on singles Arabella and Cotton Eye Joe, the combo has become a powerful live force, as witnessed at a triumphant TRNSMT Main Stage set this summer. Their debut arena show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on October 25th sold out instantly, confirming Nathan Evans and The Saint PHNX band as one of Scotland’s most dynamic

musical success stories.

Nathan Evans & The Saint PHNX Band, said: “We’re absolutely honoured to be named Artist of the Year at the Scottish Music Awards. To be recognised like this at home in Scotland means the world to us. We’ve worked so hard over the past few years, and we’re so grateful to everyone who’s supported us, from our fans to our families and the incredible team around us. This is a huge moment, and we can’t wait for what’s next!”

Hue and Cry will be honoured with the Outstanding Achievement Award sponsored by Raymond Weil, recognising four decades of music-making from brothers Pat and Greg Kane.

Since their breakthrough in the 1980s with Seduced and Abandoned and the Top 10 hit Labour of Love, the duo have become one of Scotland’s most enduring pop and soul acts. With over two million records sold worldwide and a reputation built on exceptional songwriting and live shows, Hue and Cry remain a vital presence in Scottish music. Following their 40th anniversary tour in 2024, the brothers will perform live with their full band at Paisley Town Hall on Saturday 11th October 2025, with more shows to be announced soon.

Pat Kane, said: “As people who believe in the transformative power of music, we’re always happy to be involved in anything Nordoff and Robbins related. So it’s a real honour to be given this award at the Scottish Music Awards, raising money for their charity. We are 41 years in, there’s a new electro album imminent, and we’re still going strong—so we accept the trophy!”

With five consecutive UK Top 10 albums, 12 million sales and over a billion streams, Amy Macdonald remains one of Scotland’s most successful and authentic artists. Her latest album Is This What You’ve Been Waiting For? released this summer showcases her trademark emotive songwriting and powerful storytelling, earning her the Best Album Award sponsored by Sir Reo Stakis Foundation.

Following a run of sold-out European shows, Amy will round off the year with two huge hometown headline dates at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on 11th and 12th December, with the latter sold out six months in advance. Amy Macdonald said: “The Scottish Music Awards has been a massive support to me ever since I started out and I’m hugely honoured and grateful to win Best Album for ‘Is This What You’ve Been Waiting For’.

It’s fifteen years since they gave the same award to ‘A Curious Thing’ and who’d have thought I’d still be making music let alone winning such a prestigious prize again after all this time? Certainly not me, which makes this an extra special surprise. I can’t wait to perform again on the night at my favourite venue in the world, the Barrowland Ballroom and, as always, I’m delighted to help raise money to fund the incredible Nordoff and Robbins music therapists who do such life-changing work across Scotland.”

Emerging artist Shay O’Dowd receives this year’s Breakthrough Award sponsored by Go Radio. The Glasgow singer-songwriter has quickly captured attention for his emotional songwriting and captivating live performances, earning comparisons to artists such as Lewis Capaldi and Joesef.

Following the release of his debut EP Growing Pains and recent single Imagine It, Shay’s reputation continues to grow ahead of his headline show at Glasgow’s St Luke’s on 23rd December. His work reflects a rare honesty and connection that’s resonating strongly with new audiences across Scotland.

Shay O’Dowd, said: “At the start of this year, I hadn’t released any music or played a show so to win Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the Scottish Music Awards so early on in my career feels surreal. I’m truly humbled, and it’s even more special to follow in the footsteps of Scottish artists I admire like Paolo Nutini, Lewis Capaldi and Joesef. I’ve had the privilege of music being a huge part of my life and a safe space where I can really express myself, so I think it’s amazing that

Nordoff Robbins are making that same experience accessible to everyone through their music therapy. It makes being part of this event even more meaningful.”

The Sound of Scotland Award sponsored by the Royal Highland Centre goes to Skipinnish, the Highland band whose rousing blend of traditional and contemporary folk has earned them a loyal following at home and internationally. Fresh from a storming sold-out show at Edinburgh Castle and a landmark headline performance at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on 27th September, Scotland’s biggest Celtic music band continue to carry the spirit of the Highlands across the world stage.

Angus MacPhail, Skipinnish co-founder, said: "To receive the Sound of Scotland Award is a huge honour for Skipinnish and it is a tremendous addition to an already very special year for the band. Our song Eagle’s Wing was used as the Finale piece of The Royal Edinburgh Military tattoo this year, another new song The Lifeboat, made it to number five in the mainstream download charts and we’re still on a high for playing our biggest gig ever at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

The audience were incredible and we’ve never had such a huge response to any gig. So this year was already the best of our 26 year history and to be recognised by Nordoff and Robbins as The Sound of Scotland has elevated 2025 even further.”

Returning to host once again, award-winning Fife broadcaster Edith Bowman will guide audiences through an unforgettable night celebrating Scottish music from established icons to emerging voices all in support of the UK’s leading independent music therapy charity.

