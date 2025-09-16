Former Celtic hero spotted with Lewis Capaldi at recent Hydro gig

Lewis Capaldi played two outstanding nights at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro at the weekend with plenty of famous faces in attendance.

One of those faces spotted at the gig was former Celtic star Tom Rogic who was pictured alongside the Glasgow-born singer.

Rogic has been back in the city where he spent almost a decade as player in green and white hoops, winning six titles, five Scottish Cups and five League Cups as he took part in a legends charity match last weekend against former Manchester United stars.

Our reporter Callum McCormack went along to see Capaldi on Saturday night at the Hydro, and said: “Opening with Survive, released earlier this year and giving him his sixth Number 1, Capaldi made his way through a setlist of songs that have seen him become one of the most loved performers in the country.

“There were airings for favourites such as Grace and Bruises alongside new tracks Almost and Something in the Heavens. Capaldi sent fans home happy with mega-hit Someone You Loved.

“Not one to shy away from his battles with his mental and physical health, he addresses them in the only way he knows how - with new tracks like The Day That I Die providing introspective recollections of the battles he faces.

“Two years ago, the Tourette's tics that badly affected him took over at Glastonbury and fans helped him see out his set. On Saturday night, fans were in fine voice in revelry that the singer-songwriter has returned to the city that he calls home.

“Capaldi’s two night stint at the Hydro has felt like a celebratory return, if the confetti raining down from the ceiling wasn’t enough of a clue, for someone who is very much loved by his fans thanks to his heartfelt ballads, and a little self-deprecating humour thrown-in.

“His stint away from the limelight certainly hasn’t blunted his incredible talents, and new tracks such as Survive show that there is much more to come from the 28-year-old. Hopefully he is now in a position to pick up where he left off and continue an ascent that felt almost unstoppable.”

Capaldi himself is a regular out and about in Glasgow with these being some of his favourite bars to head to in the city.

1 . West Side Tavern After a terrific return to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, Lewis Capaldi was spotted out and about at Partick favourite, the West Side Tavern. 162 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow G11 6XE. | West Side Tavern

2 . Slouch Lewis Capaldi was spotted pulling pints at Slouch in the city centre back in July 2019. 203-205 Bath Street, Glasgow G2 4HZ. | Slouch

3 . Stag and Thistle Capaldi was spotted enjoying outdoor pints at the Stag and Thistle in Glasgow's Southside back in 2020. 778 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow G41 2AE. | Stag and Thistle