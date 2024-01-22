Register
Former Manchester United legend to perform new music at Glasgow's O2 Academy

Eric Cantona is set to perform in Glasgow this Spring

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 10:50 GMT
Manchester United hero Eric Cantona is heading to Glasgow's O2 Academy on Friday, April 12 2024 for a special live performance as 'Cantona Sings Eric'.

Cantona will also be appearing in Aberdeen the following evening at the Music Hall.

Music is said to be the last missing piece of creative expression for the football star who has also pursued acting, poetry and painting in a life after football.

He isn't as new to the music scene as he claims, having contributed lyrics for Lady Sir, a duo formed by his wife, actress and singer Rachida Brakni and Gaëtan Roussel, he had already ventured behind the mic on a few occasions. Speaking about his new venture, Cantona said: "Music has always been a part of my life. I’ve always had music playing. Why start today, so many years later? Simply because I had lacked the time before.

"During lockdown, I finally managed to give the guitar a serious go, and even though I’m still a poor guitarist, I felt confident enough to whip a few songs into shape”. Tickets for the gig can be purchased here.

