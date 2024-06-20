Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The young busker shared his delight at meeting Bonehead of Oasis on Buchanan Street

Liam Gallagher last night performed the first of two gigs at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on his Definitely Maybe tour with the experience being extra special for one Glaswegian.

Paul Arthurs who is better known as Bonehead was out and about in Glasgow city centre ahead of the huge gig and bumped into busker Thomas Smitheram on Buchanan Street who happened to be playing Oasis’ 1994 hit ‘Half The World Away’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It appeared that Bonehead was that impressed by the performance that he gifted the young busker tickets to Gallagher’s Hydro gig.

Supplied

Taking to Instagram, Bonehead posted a picture of them both saying: “Yes Thomas. Enjoy the gig @thomas_smitheram.”

Bonehead played rhythm guitar in Oasis from 1991 to 1999 and has once again been working with Gallagher over the last decade on his solo material and also playing live gigs which includes the 30th anniversary Definitely Maybe tour.