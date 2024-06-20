Former Oasis guitarist gifts Glasgow busker Liam Gallagher tickets for Definitely Maybe tour
Liam Gallagher last night performed the first of two gigs at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on his Definitely Maybe tour with the experience being extra special for one Glaswegian.
Paul Arthurs who is better known as Bonehead was out and about in Glasgow city centre ahead of the huge gig and bumped into busker Thomas Smitheram on Buchanan Street who happened to be playing Oasis’ 1994 hit ‘Half The World Away’.
It appeared that Bonehead was that impressed by the performance that he gifted the young busker tickets to Gallagher’s Hydro gig.
Taking to Instagram, Bonehead posted a picture of them both saying: “Yes Thomas. Enjoy the gig @thomas_smitheram.”
Bonehead played rhythm guitar in Oasis from 1991 to 1999 and has once again been working with Gallagher over the last decade on his solo material and also playing live gigs which includes the 30th anniversary Definitely Maybe tour.
Smitheram also made sure to thank Bonehead with the young singer saying on social media: “What a biblical night seeing Liam Gallagher. Thanks to the legend himself Bonehead for putting us on the guest list.”
