Former WWE icon's band announces Glasgow date - and you can join them on stage

A former WWE superstar is set to bring his band to Glasgow as they celebrate their 25th anniversary.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fozzy, fronted by former WWE superstar Chris Jericho, will play Glasgow’s SWG3 TV Studio on Saturday, 14 February 2026 Glasgow.

The band began life as a covers band in the early 2000s, but have gone on to enjoy mainstream succcess having gone from cult status to mainstream metal success, boasting seven consecutive Top 20 hits, a Gold-certified single in Judas (with over 150 million streams), 500K monthly Spotify listeners and a cult-like global following.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fall In Line is the most exciting and unique song Fozzy has ever recorded,” says frontman Chris Jericho. “It’s everything we’ve stood for over the last 25 years: heavy, melodic, defiant and built to blow minds live.”

“We started out just jamming and figuring it all out,”Jericho continued. “But since 2010, we’ve gone full-time, and the results speak for themselves. 25 years later, we’re bigger than ever and not many bands can say that.”

The band first visited the UK in 2005, and have consistently returned ever since.

“The UK’s always felt like a second home,”Jericho explains. “We’ve played everywhere, not just London or Glasgow. We love reaching fans in places big and small. Every crowd here brings something unique.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans of the band who dream of joining the rockers on stage can realise their dreams. The band are offering a £370 package where one member of the crowd can get up and sing one of Judas, Drinkin with Jesus or Eat the Rich.

Full ticket information can be found here.

Here’s where you can catch them:

6 February 2026 Brighton Chalk

7 February 2026 Margate Dreamland Ballroom

8 February 2026 Manchester The O2 Ritz

10 February 2026 Norwich Epic Studios

11 February 2026 Bradford Nightrain

13 February 2026 Nottingham Rock City

14 February 2026 Glasgow TV Studio

15 February 2026 Newcastle Boiler Shop

17 February 2026 Cardiff Tramshed

18 February 2026 Torquay The Foundry

19 February 2026 Southampton The 1865

20 February 2026 London Electric Ballroom

21 February 2026 Wolverhampton KK's Steelmill