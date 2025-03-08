Franz Ferdinand added to Barrowland Hall of Fame on triumphant return home

Franz Ferdinand returned to Glasgow last night for a bombastic, hits-laden set at the Barrowland Ballroom. The were inducted into the venue’s Hall of Fame, an honour that has been presented to acts and musicians including David Bowie, Iggy Pop, Simple Minds and Travis.

After establishing their sound performing at parties and organising gigs in Glasgow, Franz Ferdinand signed to Domino in May 2003 and released their first single, Darts Of Pleasure shortly after. Second single, Take Me Out exploded onto the international stage, a precursor to their eponymous debut album which went on to sell over 5 million copies worldwide. Take Me Out has since had over a billion plays on Spotify.

Known for their energetic, danceable blend of post-punk revival and indie rock, the band became a key player in the 2000s' indie music scene and haven’t look back. For the last two decades, Franz Ferdinand has been one of the most in-demand live acts Glasgow has ever produced.

At the start of the year, the band released their sixth studio album, The Human Fear, before embarking on a UK and European tour which culminated in a stop at the Barrowland Ballroom, “one of the greatest music venues in the world”, according to Kapranos.

The venue said: “It was great to finally get to induct Franz Ferdinand into the Barrowland Hall of Fame. The band first played Barrowland 21 years ago and always play an amazing set.”

Here are some of the acts that Franz Ferdinand join in the pantheon of performers who have made the Barrowland what it is today.

1 . The Pogues The Pogues were inducted into the Barrowland Hall of Fame after two nights at the venue on their 40th anniversary Rum Sodomy & the Lash tour. | Barrowland Hall of Fame

2 . Franz Ferdinand On being presented the award, frontman Alex Kapranos said: "So honoured to be inducted into the Barrowland Ballroom Hall of Fame. Very humbled. We have been playing this incredible venue for 21 years now and every time is a greater thrill." | Supplied

3 . The Jesus & Mary Chain The Jesus & Mary Chain were inducted into the Barrowland Ballroom Hall of Fame after two sold out shows at the venue. | Barrowland Hall of Fame

4 . The Libertines The Libertines were inducted into the Barrowland Hall Of Fame in 2024. | Supplied