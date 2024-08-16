Franz Ferdinand’s debut album turned 20 earlier this year and remains a real cornerstone of any Glaswegian record collection.
The band are heading out on the road at the end of September for their short Live in Scotland 2024 where they will play the Spa Pavilion in Strathpeffer, Stirling’s Albert Halls and The Venue in Dumfries. Following that they will be playing live shows in South America in November.
We wanted to delve into the self-titled debut album and look at the legacy which is still has two decades on.
Franz Ferdinand won the 2004 Mercury Music Prize and were nominated for Best Alternative Album at the 47th Annual Grammy Awards. | Getty Images
Portrait of Scottish indie band Franz Ferdinand - Alex Kapranos, Nick McCarthy, Bob Hardy and Paul Thomson - photographed in Glasgow in June 2003. | Getty Images
Franz Ferdinand's debut album was recorded during 2003 at Gula Studios in Malmö. Majority of the album was produced by Tore Johansson. In an interview speaking about the band he said: "I didn’t think that Franz Ferdinand were going to turn into the success they became. I didn’t think it was particularly commercial.” | Getty Images
Franz Ferdinand picked up the Philip Hall Radar Award at the 2004 NME Awards. | Getty Images
