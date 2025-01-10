Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Franz Ferdinand will be performing live in Glasgow next week

It has been announced that Franz Ferdinand are to perform an intimate acoustic gig at one of Glasgow’s best loved record store next week.

To celebrate their sixth studio album ‘The Human Fear’ which was released today (Friday 10 January), the band will be heading to King Street for a gig at Monorail Music on Tuesday 14 January with doors at 5.30pm.

Taking to social media to make the announcement, Monorail Music said: “Surprise! Our pals Franz Ferdinand are touching down for a SURPRISE INSTORE to celebrate The Human Fear, out today.

“This stripped back version of the group promises to show the band’s songs in a new shining, warm new light.

It will be the first of three performances that the band will make in the city in 2025 as they will also be playing the Barrowland Ballroom in March as well as an outdoor gig at SWG3’s Galvanizers Yard in August.

Talking about the new album, lead singer Alex Kapranos told NME: “ “We all have fears in our lives, and those fears are kind of a clue to understanding who we are – how we respond to them, how we overcome them (if we overcome them, because sometimes we don’t). The greatest moments in your life usually involve overcoming some kind of fear. Sometimes it’s a paralysing fear, but when it’s overcome, my god, it’s the greatest buzz in the world!

“Say you’re asking your partner out for the first time; that’s terrifying. Or moving to a new town and not knowing anybody. On the album, I’m talking about different fears that I’ve seen in other people: fear of social isolation, fear of leaving an institution, fear of leaving or staying in a relationship. It wasn’t like a clinical analysis when writing the songs, I only realised that after.”

Bundles are available to purchase here.