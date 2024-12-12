Gerard Butler has returned to his singing roots which were first showcased in the Phantom of the Opera for a new Christmas song

Paisley-born Hollywood actor Gerard Butler has shared his new Christmas single ‘Wonderland’ and quipped whether he sounds “Scottish enough”.

Butler is playing the character of Santa Claus in a new TV animation, The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland which is available on Sky Cinema and NOW from Friday 13 December.

The star will be returning back to Scotland for Christmas as he always makes a point of coming back home from Los Angeles during the festive season as he told the BBC: "I almost always come back. It's an important time to check in.”

Ahead of that return, the actor is very much conscious of his accent in the clip which he shared on social media recording the new song as he stops to ask, "Does it sound Scottish enough?"

The song is a duet with English Eurovision singer Mae Muller who voices Prancer in the new Christmas film which is based on the bestselling book of the same name written by Carys Bexington illustrated by Kate Hindley.

The single, Showtime, is available to stream/download now on all major digital music services.