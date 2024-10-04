Gigs in Glasgow: 11 of the best gigs to go to in Glasgow in October 2024

October is set to be a busy month for live music in Glasgow as many well-known bands and artists are set to perform at some of the city’s most notable venues.

One concert is not enough for some as the likes of Biffy Clyro and Paul Weller will be performing multiple nights at the legendary Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow’s East End.

Here are 11 of our top picks which you need to go and see in Glasgow this month.

1 . Crowded House Crowded House will be bringing their Gravity Stairs UK and European tour to the OVO Hydro on Wednesday 9 October. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

2 . The Last Dinner Party London-based quintet The Last Dinner Party hit the road on their headline tour in support of their debut album, Prelude To Ecstasy. They will appear at Glasgow's O2 Academy on Thursday 10 October. | Getty Images for Coachella Photo: Getty Images

3 . Paul Weller Paul Weller will play back to back nights at Glasgow's legendary Barrowland Ballroom at the end of October as he tours his new album 66 which was released earlier this year in May. Photo: (photo Cuffe and Taylor Scarborough Open Air Theatre)