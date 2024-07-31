Gigs in Glasgow: 6 of the best gigs to go to in Glasgow in August 2024

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 31st Jul 2024, 11:27 BST

These are some of the best gigs you can catch this August in Glasgow

It’s fair to say that July was a busy month for gigs in Glasgow as the city once again hosted TRNSMT. Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris headlined with the festival with other memorable moments being Example’s Friday set and Travis making a surprise appearance.

Summer Nights at the Bandstand is in full swing at Kelvingrove Park with a host of great acts still to perform at the venue in August.

Here are some of the best gigs which you can see in Glasgow in August.

We are right into terrific gigs in Glasgow at the beginning of August as Squeeze will be the latest band to perform at Kelvingrove Bandstand. Fans will be treated to a string of hits throughout the night.

1. Squeeze

We are right into terrific gigs in Glasgow at the beginning of August as Squeeze will be the latest band to perform at Kelvingrove Bandstand. Fans will be treated to a string of hits throughout the night. | Getty Images

Glasgow’s newest music festival dedicated to celebrating heavier acts from across the globe is returning to the city’s West End for the first weekend in August. Headliners Empire State B****** features Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil.

2. Core Festival

Glasgow’s newest music festival dedicated to celebrating heavier acts from across the globe is returning to the city’s West End for the first weekend in August. Headliners Empire State B****** features Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil. | Getty

Belle & Sebastian will be amongst the acts performing at The Glasgow Weekender which is a two day event held at SWG3.

3. The Glasgow Weekender

Belle & Sebastian will be amongst the acts performing at The Glasgow Weekender which is a two day event held at SWG3.Photo: Alex Shute

Generation GBX returns as the 90s kingpin George Bowie performs again at Radisson RED Sky Bar in August. A night not to be missed with a stunning backdrop.

4. George Bowie

Generation GBX returns as the 90s kingpin George Bowie performs again at Radisson RED Sky Bar in August. A night not to be missed with a stunning backdrop. | Radisson Red

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowLiam Gallagher

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.