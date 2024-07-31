Gigs in Glasgow: 6 of the best gigs to go to in Glasgow in August 2024

It’s fair to say that July was a busy month for gigs in Glasgow as the city once again hosted TRNSMT. Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris headlined with the festival with other memorable moments being Example’s Friday set and Travis making a surprise appearance.

Summer Nights at the Bandstand is in full swing at Kelvingrove Park with a host of great acts still to perform at the venue in August.

Here are some of the best gigs which you can see in Glasgow in August.

1 . Squeeze We are right into terrific gigs in Glasgow at the beginning of August as Squeeze will be the latest band to perform at Kelvingrove Bandstand. Fans will be treated to a string of hits throughout the night. | Getty Images

2 . Core Festival Glasgow’s newest music festival dedicated to celebrating heavier acts from across the globe is returning to the city’s West End for the first weekend in August. Headliners Empire State B****** features Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil. | Getty

3 . The Glasgow Weekender Belle & Sebastian will be amongst the acts performing at The Glasgow Weekender which is a two day event held at SWG3.Photo: Alex Shute