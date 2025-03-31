Gigs in Glasgow: 8 of the best bands and musicians to see in Glasgow in April 2025

April is set to be a busy month for gigs in Glasgow as some big names from the music industry will perform in the city.

Plenty of huge artists and bands are set to perform in Glasgow this year with the likes of Lana Del Rey, Simple Minds and Sting heading to Glasgow during the summer months.

As it isn’t festival or stadium season yet, we’ve put together some of the best gigs to catch in Glasgow this April.

1 . Primal Scream Primal Scream will make their Glasgow homecoming at the beginning of April for two nights at the O2 Academy on their 'Come Ahead' tour. Photo: Ellen Offredy

2 . Sugababes Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan are back and bigger than ever, continuing their triumphant comeback with their UK 2025 tour, the biggest of their career and it will be heading to Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Thursday 17 April. | Getty Images

3 . Manic Street Preachers Welsh legends the Manic Street Preachers will make their return to Glasgow for the first time in over four years when they perform back to back nights at the Barrowlands in April. | BBC/Sarah Jeynes/James Watkins

4 . Brooke Combe Brooke Combe will play her biggest Glasgow show to date when she headlines the Barrowland Ballroom on Saturday 19 April. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson