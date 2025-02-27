Gigs in Glasgow: 8 of the best bands and musicians to see in Glasgow in March 2025

March is set to be a busy month for gigs in Glasgow as some big names from the music industry will perform in the city.
Plenty of huge artists and bands are set to perform in Glasgow this year with the likes of Lana Del Rey, Simple Minds and Sting heading to Glasgow during the summer months.
As it isn’t festival or stadium season yet, we’ve put together some of the best gigs to catch in Glasgow this March.
1. Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand will return to Glasgow for a hometown gig at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom on Friday 7 March. Photo: Ryan Johnston
2. Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter is bringing her her wildly-anticipated Short n’ Sweet tour to the OVO Hydro on Tuesday 11 March. | Getty Images
3. Van Morrison
Van Morrison, the legendary singer-songwriter has announced a rare run of UK live performances this March 2025. He has extended his run of four shows to include performances at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on March 30th 2025 and Edinburgh Usher Hall on March 31st 2025. | Getty Images
4. Gracie Abrams
Ahead of being one of the main headliners at TRNSMT this year, Gracie Abrams will bring her The Secret of Us Tour to the OVO Hydro on Wednesday 12 March. The tour is in support of Gracie’s sophomore album, The Secret of Us, which marked Gracie’s first ever number one in the UK. | Getty Images for iHeartRadio Photo: Getty Images
