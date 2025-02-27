Gigs in Glasgow: 8 of the best bands and musicians to see in Glasgow in March 2025

4 . Gracie Abrams

Ahead of being one of the main headliners at TRNSMT this year, Gracie Abrams will bring her The Secret of Us Tour to the OVO Hydro on Wednesday 12 March. The tour is in support of Gracie’s sophomore album, The Secret of Us, which marked Gracie’s first ever number one in the UK. | Getty Images for iHeartRadio Photo: Getty Images