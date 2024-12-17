Glasgow has been treated to many great gigs this year and we wanted to take a look back at some of our favourites.
We have been treated to memorable nights at the Barrowland Ballroom, OVO Hydro and the O2 Academy with TRNSMT also being thoroughly enjoyable once again this year.
Our writers get along to as many live concerts as they can and we’ll be bringing you even more live music coverage in 2025.
Here are the best gigs we went along to and reviewed in 2024!
1. The Killers
The Killers performed three memorable nights at the OVO Hydro during the summertime on their Rebel Diamonds tour. Our review reflected on the gig by saying: "At the start of the night, Flowers had said he would be our host for the evening and we certainly did enjoy our stay as the gig finished with “Mr. Brightside”, “When You Were Young” and “Exitlude”. If you can get a ticket for The Killers final night in Glasgow make sure to go as this is not a show to be missed and was up there with the best gigs I’ve been at this year." | Getty Images
2. Simple Minds
Simple Minds played back-to-back hometown gigs at the OVO Hydro in April. Our review said: "The gig closed with "See The Lights", "Alive and Kicking" and "Sanctify Yourself" as the band headed off stage to David Bowie's "The Jean Genie" which is of course where the band get their name from. Although the line-up of Simple Minds may have changed over the years with Jim and Charlie remaining the only two constants, this is a band that after 45 years are still on fire." | Simple Minds
3. Fontaines D.C.
Fontaines D.C. played their biggest Glasgow show to date at the OVO Hydro in early December. Our review said: "On their first visit to Glasgow they were young men finding their feet in the world of music, testing their sound and image. Just a few years later they are well on their way to becoming one of the biggest bands in the world, with a fandom that continues to grow at an exponential rate. They are no longer playing the part of rock stars, they are creating the new blueprint." | Getty Images
4. LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem played a three-night run of gigs at the Barrowland Ballroom in July. Our review said: "Glaswegians across the generations let loose as the group worked through their catalogue over two hours including earlier hit singles from 2002 through to their latest album American Dream. It was during the band’s tour of this album in 2017 that they last visited and played in Glasgow. It was a night that will go down in Barrowland history - and I am deeply envious of people with tickets for the next two shows." | Kaitlin Wraight
