1 . The Killers

The Killers performed three memorable nights at the OVO Hydro during the summertime on their Rebel Diamonds tour. Our review reflected on the gig by saying: "At the start of the night, Flowers had said he would be our host for the evening and we certainly did enjoy our stay as the gig finished with “Mr. Brightside”, “When You Were Young” and “Exitlude”. If you can get a ticket for The Killers final night in Glasgow make sure to go as this is not a show to be missed and was up there with the best gigs I’ve been at this year." | Getty Images