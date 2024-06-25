Gigs in Glasgow: 8 of the biggest gigs to see in Glasgow in July 2024

By the time July rolls around, Glasgow will have already been treated to its fair share of huge summer gigs with the likes of Foo Fighters, P!nk and The Killers having already performed in the city.

Glaswegians will be pleased to know, it doesn’t stop there as TRNSMT and Summer Nights at the Bandstand will once again return this year with a host of huge acts set to take to the stage.

Here are some of the biggest gigs which you can see in Glasgow in July

1 . Stevie Nicks Legendary, singer, songwriter and storyteller Stevie Nicks will perform at the OVO Hydro on Saturday 6 July. You can expect to hear huge Fleetwood Mac tunes like "Landslide", "Rhiannon" and "Gypsy". | Getty Images for ABA

2 . Kings of Leon Kings of Leon will be bringing there Can We Please Have Fun World Tour to Glasgow's OVO Hydro at the beginning of July. Fans can expect tunes off their new album as well as classics like "Sex on Fire", "Closer" and "Use Somebody". Photo: David Jackson

3 . TRSNMT A host of huge acts will take to the stage at Glasgow Green this year for TRNSMT with the likes of Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris headlining the festival. There will also be performances from the likes of Courteeners, Rick Astley and Blossoms. Photo: Supplied