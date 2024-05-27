Gigs in Glasgow: 8 of the biggest gigs to see in Glasgow in June 2024

June is always an exciting month in Glasgow with there being no shortage of huge bands artists in town.
Although Taylor Swift might be heading to Edinburgh, Glasgow has more than enough other big gigs to keep locals entertained with there set to be huge concerts at Hampden Park.
Here are some of the biggest gigs which you can see in Glasgow in June.
1. Foo Fighters
The Foo Fighters will be playing a huge outdoor gig at Hampden Park on Monday 17 June.
2. Girls Aloud
Girls Aloud will be playing three nights at the OVO Hydro between 8-10 June. It will be the first time they have performed in Glasgow since 2013. Photo: Jeff Robinson PR
3. Liam Gallagher
To celebrate 30 years since the release of Oasis' debut album Definitely Maybe, Liam Gallagher will perform the album in full during two nights in Glasgow. Photo: Getty Images
4. P!nk
Pink will perform two shows at Hampden Park in Glasgow as part of her 2024 Summer Carnival tour.
