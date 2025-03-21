Gigs in Glasgow: Bastille announce Glasgow OVO Hydro date on huge 2025 November arena tour
Performing in nine cities across the UK, opening in Plymouth on the 6th November at the Plymouth Pavilions, continuing on to Cardiff, Nottingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham, Brighton, and finally culminating with a date at London’s O2 Arena on 18th November; the “From All Sides” shows will be the only opportunity to see the four piece – Dan Smith, Will Farquarson, Chris ‘Woody’ Wood and Kyle Simmons, perform live globally in 2025.
The band’s first UK arena shows in over three years, each show will feature songs from across Bastille’s entire discography - everything from fan favourites to deep cuts and intimate unplugged moments, rarities from the Other Peoples's Heartache mixtapes, alongside seminal moments from across the band’s four top five charting albums, which includes three UK No 1’s - Bad Blood, Wild World, Give Me The Future, and Doom Days, No.4.
On playing the tour, Bastille say, “We’re really excited to announce that we’re going on tour for the first time in a while to play the songs we all love from our first 15 years and beyond. Hope to see a load of you in November.”
Bastille are showing their support for grassroots youth music spaces by giving a tour donation to Youth Music's 'Rescue the Roots' campaign.
“From All Sides” – Songs from the first 15 years – Full dates below:
Thursday 6th November Plymouth, Pavilions
Saturday 8th November Cardiff, Utilita Arena
Sunday 9th November Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Tuesday 11th November Glasgow, OVO Hydro
Wednesday 12th November Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Friday 14th November Manchester, AO Arena
Saturday 15th November Birmingham, BP Pulse Live
Sunday 16th November Brighton, Centre
Tuesday 18th November London O2 Arena
