Bastille have announced a huge UK arena tour in November 2025. “From All Sides” – Songs from the first 15 years is a celebration of the band’s career-spanning, multi-billion streaming records so far.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Performing in nine cities across the UK, opening in Plymouth on the 6th November at the Plymouth Pavilions, continuing on to Cardiff, Nottingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham, Brighton, and finally culminating with a date at London’s O2 Arena on 18th November; the “From All Sides” shows will be the only opportunity to see the four piece – Dan Smith, Will Farquarson, Chris ‘Woody’ Wood and Kyle Simmons, perform live globally in 2025.

The band’s first UK arena shows in over three years, each show will feature songs from across Bastille’s entire discography - everything from fan favourites to deep cuts and intimate unplugged moments, rarities from the Other Peoples's Heartache mixtapes, alongside seminal moments from across the band’s four top five charting albums, which includes three UK No 1’s - Bad Blood, Wild World, Give Me The Future, and Doom Days, No.4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On playing the tour, Bastille say, “We’re really excited to announce that we’re going on tour for the first time in a while to play the songs we all love from our first 15 years and beyond. Hope to see a load of you in November.”

Supplied

Bastille are showing their support for grassroots youth music spaces by giving a tour donation to Youth Music's 'Rescue the Roots' campaign.

“From All Sides” – Songs from the first 15 years – Full dates below:

Thursday 6th November Plymouth, Pavilions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday 8th November Cardiff, Utilita Arena

Sunday 9th November Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday 11th November Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Wednesday 12th November Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday 14th November Manchester, AO Arena

Saturday 15th November Birmingham, BP Pulse Live

Sunday 16th November Brighton, Centre

Tuesday 18th November London O2 Arena