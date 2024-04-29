Gigs in Glasgow: Billie Eilish announces huge Hit Me Hard and Soft tour including Glasgow dates in 2025
American singer songwriter Billie Eilish has announced a huge tour called ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ with her set to appear in Glasgow next year.
The tour is set to begin later this year in Canada before heading to the USA and Australia before making its way to Europe. Sweden will be the first European country to be treated to performances from Eilish before she performs in Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, Italy, France and Spain.
Eilish will then kick off her UK dates in Glasgow in July 2025 with back to back dates at the OVO Hydro on Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 July. It will be the first time that Eilish will appear in Glasgow since she last performed in the city in June 2022.
Tickets for the gigs will go on sale here.
