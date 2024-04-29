Watch more of our videos on Shots!

American singer songwriter Billie Eilish has announced a huge tour called ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ with her set to appear in Glasgow next year.

The tour is set to begin later this year in Canada before heading to the USA and Australia before making its way to Europe. Sweden will be the first European country to be treated to performances from Eilish before she performs in Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, Italy, France and Spain.

Billie Eilish performs during the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024.

Eilish will then kick off her UK dates in Glasgow in July 2025 with back to back dates at the OVO Hydro on Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 July. It will be the first time that Eilish will appear in Glasgow since she last performed in the city in June 2022.