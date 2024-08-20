Gigs in Glasgow: Blossoms announce Glasgow show this autumn
The Stockport band will be embarking on an extensive 20-date run of October and November shows in London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Leeds, Glasgow, and beyond.
Full tour dates are listed below and the band will be supported by Red Rum Club for all dates except Liverpool, Belfast and Dublin and Keyside for Liverpool only.
Blossoms play their biggest headline gig to date at Wythenshawe Park, Manchester this Sunday 25 August.
Speaking about the upcoming tour, Blossoms said: “We’ve been waiting to announce this tour for a while! This album was recorded live so we can’t wait to play the new tunes and all your favourites at these great venues in a couple of months. Gary might even be at some (depending on venue stage heights)! X”
Blossoms’ new album ‘Gary’ is produced by the band’s regular collaborator James Skelly of The Coral, alongside Jungle’s Josh-Lloyd Watson, who produced ‘What Can I Say After I’m Sorry? and ‘Nightclub’. CMAT has also co-written two tracks on the album, “I Like Your Look” and “Why Do I Give You The Worst Of Me?” The band have released three singles from the album to date - “Perfect Me”, “Gary”, and “What Can I Say After I’m Sorry?” which received great support across radio (Radio 1, Radio 2, Radio X, Absolute) and playlists on streaming platforms (Summer Indie, Indie List, Antidote, ALT CTRL).
Since forming in 2013, Blossoms have enjoyed widespread success and acclaim. Their 2016 debut ‘Blossoms’ topped the album charts for two consecutive weeks and went on to earn the band BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominations, while 2018’s ‘Cool Like You’ charted at Number 4 in the UK album chart, spawning the anthemic singles ‘I Can’t Stand It’, ‘There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)’ and ‘How Long Will This Last?’ Their third studio album, 2020’s ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’ was the band’s second UK Number 1 album, while their fourth studio LP ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’ gave the band their third UK Number 1 album, with the record’s standout tracks “Ode To NYC”, “The Sulking Poet” and “Care For” well established as fan favourites.
Blossoms October & November 2024 tour dates:
- 17 October - Newcastle - O2 City Hall
- 18 October - Leeds - O2 Academy
- 19 October - Glasgow - O2 Academy
- 21 October - Sheffield - Octagon
- 22 October - Hull - City Hall
- 23 October - Nottingham - Rock City
- 25 October - Liverpool University - The Mountford Hall
- 26 October - Halifax - Victoria Theatre
- 28 October - Stoke-On-Trent - Victoria Hall
- 29 October - Lincoln - Engine Shed
- 30 October - Bristol - O2 Academy 1
- 01 November - Birmingham - O2 Academy 1
- 02 November - London - Eventim Apollo
- 04 November - Norwich - UEA
- 05 November - Brighton - Dome
- 07 November - Portsmouth - Guildhall
- 08 November - Bournemouth - O2 Academy
- 09 November - Cardiff University - Great Hall
- 13 November - Belfast - Limelight 1
- 16 November - Dublin - Academy
Tickets for the gigs are on sale here from 9.30 AM on Friday 23 August.
