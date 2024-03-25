Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scottish rock legends Simple Minds are getting set to perform in Glasgow at Easter weekend with back to back nights at the OVO Hydro on their 2024 Global Tour.

It will be the first time that the band has performed live in the city in almost two years with their last appearance coming back in April 2022 on their delayed 40 Years of Hits Tour.

Simple Minds play Glasgow's OVO Hydro as part of their March UK and Ireland leg of their Global Tour 2024.

The two hometown gigs for Simple Minds are expected to attract large audiences to the OVO Hydro with there only being a handful of tickets remaining for the gigs.

When are Simple Minds playing in Glasgow?

Simple Minds are set to perform in Glasgow on Friday 29 March and Saturday 30 March 2024 at the OVO Hydro.

What time does doors open for Simple Minds in Glasgow?

Doors will open at 6.30pm on both nights of Simple Minds in Glasgow.

Who is Simple Minds support act in Glasgow on their Global Tour?

Simple Minds will be supported by fellow Glasgow rockers Del Amitri on both nights at the OVO Hydro.

What is the setlist going to look like in Glasgow?

Simple Minds are likely to change their setlist during both nights in Glasgow but here are some songs which the band are likely to play: Waterfront, Love Song, Sweat In Bullet, Big Sleep, This Fear of Gods, All the Things She Said, Vision Thing, Once Upon a Time, Glittering Prize, Promised You a Miracle, New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84), Belfast Child, Someone Somewhere in Summertime, Don't You (Forget About Me), Book of Brilliant Things, See the Lights, Alive and Kicking and Sanctify Yourself.

Are there still tickets available to see Simple Minds in Glasgow?