Take That are getting set to return to Glasgow for the first time in over five years as the band will play three nights at the OVO Hydro at the beginning of May on their This Life On Tour.

The trio of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen recently released the bands ninth studio album ‘This Life’ in November 2023. The album debuted at the top of the UK charts and earned the biggest first-week sales for a British act in 2023.

When are Take That playing in Glasgow?

Take That are set to perform in Glasgow on Friday 3 May, Saturday 4 May and Sunday 5 May 2024 at the OVO Hydro.

What time does doors open for Take That in Glasgow?

Doors will open at 6.30pm on all three nights of Take That in Glasgow.

Who is supporting Take That in Glasgow on their This Life Tour?

Take That will be supported by Olly Murs for all three nights at the OVO Hydro.

What time will the concert begin?

Stage times for Take That are still to be announced.

What is the setlist going to look like in Glasgow?

Take That are likely to play Keep Your Head Up, Windows, Giants, Days I Hate Myself, Everything Changes, Sure, Shine, A Million Love Songs, I Found Heaven, Pray, Forever Love, Clementine, Speak Without Words, Patience, The Flood, Get Ready for It, March of the Hopeful, The Champion, This Life, Greatest Day, These Days, Relight My Fire, One More Word, Hold Up a Light, Back for Good, Never Forget and Rule the World.

