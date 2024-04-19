Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After announcing full details of their highly-anticipated fourth album Romance earlier this week, Fontaines D.C. today confirm a new run of UK & Ireland tour dates for 2024.

Kicking off on November 20, the Romance tour sees the band travelling to London, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Cardiff, Plymouth, Wolverhampton, and Nottingham, before returning to Dublin for a final show at the 3Arena on December 6. The 9-date excursion follows a summer of extensive festival shows which includes performances at Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, Fuji Rock, Pukkelpop Festival, and more.

Fontaines D.C.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Romance, released on August 23, is the band’s first album with producer James Ford and undoubtedly their most ambitious, expansive record yet. The album’s explosive first single, “Starbuster”, was also unveiled this week alongside an Aube Perrie-directed video Fontaines D.C. UK and Ireland 2024 headline tour:

20 Nov - Wolverhampton, UK - The Halls

22 Nov - London, UK - Alexandra Palace

24 Nov - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena

26 Nov - Plymouth, UK - Pavilions

27 Nov - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

29 Nov - Manchester, UK - Aviva Studios

3 Dec - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

4 Dec - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

6 Dec - Dublin, IE - 3Arena