Gigs in Glasgow: Fontaines D.C. announce UK & Ireland live dates including huge Glasgow OVO Hydro show
After announcing full details of their highly-anticipated fourth album Romance earlier this week, Fontaines D.C. today confirm a new run of UK & Ireland tour dates for 2024.
Kicking off on November 20, the Romance tour sees the band travelling to London, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Cardiff, Plymouth, Wolverhampton, and Nottingham, before returning to Dublin for a final show at the 3Arena on December 6. The 9-date excursion follows a summer of extensive festival shows which includes performances at Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, Fuji Rock, Pukkelpop Festival, and more.
Romance, released on August 23, is the band’s first album with producer James Ford and undoubtedly their most ambitious, expansive record yet. The album’s explosive first single, “Starbuster”, was also unveiled this week alongside an Aube Perrie-directed video Fontaines D.C. UK and Ireland 2024 headline tour:
- 20 Nov - Wolverhampton, UK - The Halls
- 22 Nov - London, UK - Alexandra Palace
- 24 Nov - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena
- 26 Nov - Plymouth, UK - Pavilions
- 27 Nov - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena
- 29 Nov - Manchester, UK - Aviva Studios
- 3 Dec - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
- 4 Dec - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
- 6 Dec - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
Tickets for the Glasgow show will be available on April 26 here.
