Gigs in Glasgow: Foo Fighters to release extra tickets for huge Glasgow Hampden gig
Foo Fighters have announced that they will release extra tickets for all seven of their eagerly anticipated, must see, upcoming UK stadium shows this summer.
Dubbed the Everything or Nothing at All UK Tour, these seven monumental stadium dates will take place in Manchester, Glasgow, London, Cardiff and Birmingham over the course of 13-27 June.
Support on Foo Fighters’ Everything or Nothing at All UK Tour will come from Courtney Barnett and Honeyblood at Hampden Park with the gig set to take place on 17 June at the national stadium.
‘Everything or Nothing At All’ UK Tour
- 13th Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford Stadium (Wet Leg + Loose Articles)
- 15th Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford Stadium (Courtney Barnett + Chroma)
- 17th Glasgow, Hampden Stadium (Courtney Barnett + Honeyblood)
- 20th London, London Stadium (Wet Leg + Shame)
- 22nd London, London Stadium (Courtney Barnett + Hot Milk)
- 25th Cardiff, Principality Stadium (Wet Leg + Himalayas)
- 27th Birmingham, Villa Park Stadium (Courtney Barnett + Hot Milk)
Final tickets for Hampden Park show will go on sale on Friday 10 May at 9am here.
