Gigs in Glasgow: Frank Carter and Sex Pistols members announce Glasgow autumn show
Having debuted with 3 amazing fundraising nights at London’s Bush Hall this month, the foursome are ready to take their devastating show to the UK.
Critics were united in their praise for the band, who promptly announced a new London date at the O2 Forum Kentish Town, London for 26 September, which sold out in five minutes.
The new shows are this September at Nottingham Rock City (20th), Birmingham O2 Academy (21st), Glasgow O2 Academy (22nd) and Manchester Academy (24th).
The rest of the U.K. can now experience the sonic onslaught of the foursome as they blast out the classic album Never Mind The Bollocks and more. Members of one of the most influential rock bands of all time are joined by the electric frontman Frank Carter to perform the Sex Pistols’ legendary 1977 album Never Mind The Bollocks in full.
Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones said: “There was an overwhelming response on social media from fans asking to play different parts of the country.
“So guess what? It will be done. We will be tighter than a rat’s a*** by the time we get to Kentish Town.”
Tickets go on sale on Friday 23 August here.
