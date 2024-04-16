Gigs in Glasgow: Guns N' Roses star announces intimate Glasgow show
Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan has announced several UK and European gig dates which is set to kick off later in the year in September.
The announcement comes off the back of McKagan releasing his third studio album ‘Lighthouse’ which was released at the end of 2023.
The bassist, singer and songwriter will be beginning his tour in Dublin before he heads across the Irish Sea for an intimate gig in Glasgow’s West End at Òran Mór.
After gigs in Manchester and London, McKagan will then be heading to Europe to perform in the Netherlands, Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, France and Sweden.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 19 here.
