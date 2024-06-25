Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scotland’s biggest night of traditional music, Hoolie in the Hydro, will return to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Saturday 7 December 2024 to commemorate 100 years of Scottish music.

Following the watershed success of previous editions, this world-renowned event promises to be another groundbreaking moment for Scotland’s vibrant music scene.

Reigniting the bid to make history once again by being the single biggest night of traditional music to have ever taken place in Scotland, Hoolie in the Hydro will mark a ​​century of musical talent by featuring a star-studded line-up of some of Scotland’s most successful bands, all of which are celebrating a milestone year as part of the Scottish music industry. Their combined landmark years amount to what has been an incredibly exciting, forward-thinking, genre-busting century for Scottish traditional music which will culminate in this December’s Hoolie 100.

Luminary pioneers Capercaillie will join the Hoolie 100 line-up. Internationally recognised as folk trailblazers, Capercaillie are celebrating 40 years at the heart of the Scottish traditional music scene. A symbol of Scotland’s cultural renaissance, the band has toured in more than 30 countries, sold over one-million albums and entered the pop charts with ‘Coisich a Ruin’ - the first Gaelic single to reach the Official Top 40.

Colin Hattersley

Next in the famed and long-serving line-up are Skerryvore. Renowned for their high energy performances and their electrifying fusion of folk, trad, rock and pop, it’s little wonder this dynamic 8-piece are three time winners of Scotland’s ‘Live Act of the Year’ award at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards. The band have evolved from their humble beginnings to become an integral part of the movement that has reignited Scotland’s traditional music scene.

Celebrating 15 years at the centre of Scotland’s thriving music scene are multi award-winning supergroup Mànran. Renowned the world over for their electrifying live performances, their innovative blend of traditional and modern instruments, along with outstanding Gaelic and English songs, has won them international acclaim and fans worldwide. The band's dynamic fusion of folk-rock elements makes them a perennial favourite within the ever-evolving Scottish music scene.

Also marking 15 years in the industry are RURA who are undoubtedly one of Scotland’s leading instrumental groups. Their rugged and intricate music and their blend of fiddle, Highland pipes, flute, bodhrán, and guitar continue to create a powerful and moving sound 15 years after their inception.

The newest band within the line-up, but in no way juvenile in sound, talent or innovation, is Talisk. The three-piece celebrate a decade of pushing boundaries and exploring new and exciting musical sounds. Their explosively energetic performances have earned them a die-hard global following. With numerous awards under their belt, the trio’s music is both traditional and refreshingly contemporary.

Organised by renowned musician and broadcaster Gary Innes, Hoolie in the Hydro continually sets new standards for live performance with never seen before scale, showmanship and production.

Hoolie in the Hydro organiser, broadcaster and musician Gary Innes, said: “The overwhelming response to Hoolie in the Hydro over the past two years has been nothing short of incredible. I am so excited and filled with gratitude as we gear up for this year’s event. The success we’ve seen can be attributed to the phenomenal support from our audiences, the unmatched talent of our artists, and our unwavering commitment to putting Scottish traditional music on the country’s biggest stage.

“Last year we welcomed over 10,000 people to The OVO Hydro, creating a vibrant atmosphere that truly showcased the power of Scotland’s traditional music. Today’s exciting line-up announcement highlights a century of remarkable growth and innovation and I can’t wait to see what magic will be created this December.”

Capercaillie’s Karen Matheson, said: “I am mad excited to be joining this awesome line-up for Hoolie in the Hydro 2024, giving us a chance to perform live from our new album Re-loved which has just been released as part of our 40th anniversary celebrations. Bring it on!”

Calum McConnell, commissioning editor at BBC ALBA, said: “Hoolie in the Hydro is back and set to be bigger than ever to celebrate 100 years of Scotland’s iconic trad music scene. As the event continues to grow in popularity, there is no doubt that this is one of the highlights of the year on BBC ALBA and we look forward to bringing the magic of the Hoolie to viewers’ homes across the country once again.

“With some top acts already confirmed for Hoolie 100, fans can now mark the date in their diary for an unforgettable night of Scottish music - and we can’t wait to see who else is joining the party this December.”

The original idea for Hoolie in the Hydro was first sparked in January 2020 after Gary reached 20,000 likes on his Facebook page. To celebrate, he put out a slightly tongue in cheek post which said if half of the people who had ‘liked’ his page bought a ticket for the Hydro, they could have the world’s biggest ceilidh. The likes, shares and support for the idea flooded in, so in early March 2020, Gary went ahead and booked Scotland’s largest indoor venue for December 2022. Following the success of the first event, and with growing demand from last year’s audience, Hoolie in the Hydro is back again to make history in 2023.