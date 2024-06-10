Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Niteworks have announced their final performance, adding to their previously revealed farewell tour dates in Inverness and London.

Set for November 16 at the O2 Academy Glasgow, this announcement follows their spectacular headline slot at The Reeling Festival over the weekend.

After 17 years together at the forefront of Scotland’s folk and electronica scene and a catalogue of acclaimed releases, they announced late last year that 2024 would be their last year together with this show marking the culmination of their final year.

Their final tour - the Solas Na Maidne Tour - is the gaelic for Morning Light, or daybreak. The name was chosen by the band to symbolise the end of their "night's work" and hence the end of Niteworks as a band. Such themes have featured prominently throughout Niteworks back catalogue, with tracks such as Beul na h-Oidhche ("Night fall") and albums Air Fair an La ("Dawn of the Day"), and A Ghrian ("The Sun"), but the tour will play on this further, employing visuals to tell of the history of the band throughout their years, symbolised by progression from nightfall to sunrise.

As part of their farewell tour, Niteworks have been playing a selected number of festivals including headline slots at The Reeling and Skye Live with Belladrum Festival to come next month. The band will be joined by Sian for all live performances, and shows will feature a special visual element, which showcases Niteworks as a band throughout the years.

The band’s recently released concluding single "An Toll Dubh" ("The Dungeon"), features the stunning vocals of long-time collaborators Sian (Ceitlin Lilidh, Eilidh Cormack, and Ellen MacDonald), with Fiona MacAskill on fiddle. Originally written and performed by Runrig’s Calum and Rory Macdonald, it was co-produced by Niteworks and Andrea Gobbi. With lyrics urging the preservation of Gaelic culture and language, the band believes this song is the perfect choice for their swan song.

Speaking on the announcement, Allan MacDonald of Niteworks said: "We're delighted to be playing the O2 Academy Glasgow to bring the Niteworks story to a close. This will be the biggest show we have done ourselves, and with the Glasgow music scene having been a big part of our story, we couldn't think of anywhere better to do it. It's going to be an emotional one for sure."