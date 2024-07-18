Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sabrina Carpenter will be heading to Glasgow for the first time in two years next.

American singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter has announced a huge show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on her Short n’ Sweet tour.

The gig will take place on Tuesday 11 March 2025 with it being the first time that Carpenter has appeared in the city since performing at the Barrowland Ballroom on her Emails I Can’t Send tour back in June 2023.

Getting underway in Dublin at the beginning of March, the tour will then head on to Birmingham and London before the Espresso singer arrives in Glasgow. After performing at the Hydro she will then move on to Manchester, Paris, Berlin, Brussels and Amsterdam.

Yesterday the OVO Hydro teased the huge gig as they posted a picture form inside the arena showing screens with red lipstick stains saying “I have a fun idea babe... tomorrow at 4pm.”

Tickets for the Glasgow gig will go on presale at 10am on Tuesday 23 July with general sale tickets being available to purchase on Friday 26 July here.