Gigs in Glasgow: Stevie Nicks announces new Glasgow date after sudden cancellation

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2024, 11:56 BST
Stevie Nicks will be appearing in Glasgow later this month

Stevie Nicks has announced a reschedule date for her Glasgow show at the OVO Hydro after the American singer songwriter had to cancel her show in the city at the weekend.

The former Fleetwood Mac frontwoman was due to appear at The Hydro on Saturday but organisers said she needed a "few days of recovery" following a medical procedure.

Nicks will now appear in Glasgow on Wednesday 24 July 2024 with all tickets remaining valid for the new date at the same venue.

Getty Images For The Rock and Ro

It would have been the Fleetwood Mac stars first time in Glasgow since she last performed at the venue back in July 2015 with the band.

On the night she will be supported by Scottish singer and songwriter Nina Nesbitt who has previously had two top 40 singles.

