Gigs in Glasgow: Sting announces huge headline show at Glasgow Summer Sessions

17-time Grammy Award winning artist Sting is once again shaking things up with his “STING 3.0" World Tour.

Along with virtuoso guitarist and longtime collaborator, Dominic Miller, and dynamic drummer Chris Maas (Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers), the band will perform the most electrifying hits and rarities from Sting’s timeless discography at Glasgow Summer Sessions at Bellahouston Park on 25th June 2025.

Joining them will be special guest Alison Moyet, plus more to be announced. The "STING 3.0" World Tour launched in Europe this summer and recently kicked off its’ North American leg at the Fillmore in Detroit, MI to rave reviews:

“It was the kind of night — world-class performers, and performance, in an intimate space — that gets talked about for years.” (Oakland Press)

“It was the sort of show that connected the broader artistic dots, from the crisply syncopated Police stuff to his jazz-kissed solo excursions, while showcasing the songwriting that runs as the through line to it all.” (Detroit Free Press)

Known for his groundbreaking work as a solo artist and as the front man and songwriter in the seminal group The Police, Sting, managed by Martín Kierszenbaum/Cherrytree Music Company, has consistently pushed the boundaries of musical innovation throughout his illustrious career. The "STING 3.0" Tour represents a new dynamic era showcasing selections from his vast catalog through the urgent lens of a tight three-piece combo and inspired his new song, “I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)” – mixed by 4-time Grammy Award-winning mix engineer Robert Orton - released September 5 on Cherrytree Music Company/Interscope Records.

Three customers will have access to the Three presale from 9am on 25th September. To access, Three customers should download and register on the Three+ rewards app.

Fans signed up to the Summer Sessions database will have access to a presale from 9am on Thursday 26th September before tickets go on general sale from 9am the following day.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday 27th September here.

Glasgow Summer Sessions is the founding event of the Summer Sessions series which takes place across the country and recently expanded to cities across England and Wales. Set in the leafy outskirts of Glasgow City Centre at Bellahouston Park, Glasgow Summer Sessions has welcomed world renowned artists since it began in 2013 such as Paolo Nutini, The Cure, Kings of Leon and many more.