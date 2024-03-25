Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been announced that world's number one tribute to The Beatles, the Bootleg Beatles will be performing at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom later this year.

The band are no strangers to Glasgow with them performing at the city's Royal Concert Hall every December with them once again getting set to take to the stage in the East End. The Bootleg Beatles will appear at the Barrowland Ballroom on Saturday 7 September.

The Bootleg Beatles

It was a memorable night for concertgoers when they last performed at the Barrowland last September, with those who are fortunate enough to get their hands on tickets in for a good night. They will also be performing at Fat Sam's in Dundee the previous evening,

You can expect a night of hits as the band take you on a musical journey through The Beatles incredible career.