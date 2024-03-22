Gigs of Glasgow: Dylan John Thomas announces huge OVO Hydro gig in Glasgow
Dylan John Thomas now announces his first ever arena headline show at Glasgow’s 14,000-capacity OVO Hydro on Friday 20 December. The huge home-town gig follows six previous sell-outs at the city’s legendary Barrowland Ballroom. Music was Dylan’s escape during a childhood in which he was raised in a foster home, and classic songs by the likes of Johnny Cash, Simon & Garfunkel and The Beatles soon inspired him to pick up a guitar and write his own songs too. All these years later, his songs echo such timeless influence and often explore the stories of those on the outskirts of society. His own rise was assisted by the support of a mentor in the shape of Gerry Cinnamon, and it wasn’t long before Dylan was making waves in his own right. Euphoric singalongs and bouncing moshpits became the norm as his shows grew in scale with every tour, with When The Horn Blows describing his Liverpool gig as “nothing short of perfect… a night of exceptional entertainment.”
Fans continued to discover new favourites across two early hotly-tipped EPs and then his acclaimed debut album, which features singles and live staples such as ‘Fever’, ‘Yesterday Is Gone’, ‘Jenna’ and ‘Feel The Fire’. Those songs ensured that landmark moments kept coming: winning Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the Scottish Music Awards; hitting festivals such as Glastonbury, TRNSMT, Reading and Leeds; earning high profile airplay from Radio 1, BBC Introducing, 6 Music and Radio X, and playing shows as guest to star names like Liam Gallagher and Sam Fender. And now he’s set to follow them into arenas. Prior to the December gig, Dylan will play the main stage at Glasgow’s TRNSMT on July 13, Tramlines in Sheffield (July 26) and Y NOT? In Derbyshire (August 2-4).
Tickets for the OVO Hydro show will go on general sale here from 10am on Thursday, March 28.
