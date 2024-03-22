Gigs of Glasgow: Dylan John Thomas announces huge OVO Hydro gig in Glasgow

Dylan John Thomas now announces his first ever arena headline show at Glasgow’s 14,000-capacity OVO Hydro on Friday 20 December. The huge home-town gig follows six previous sell-outs at the city’s legendary Barrowland Ballroom. Music was Dylan’s escape during a childhood in which he was raised in a foster home, and classic songs by the likes of Johnny Cash, Simon & Garfunkel and The Beatles soon inspired him to pick up a guitar and write his own songs too. All these years later, his songs echo such timeless influence and often explore the stories of those on the outskirts of society. His own rise was assisted by the support of a mentor in the shape of Gerry Cinnamon, and it wasn’t long before Dylan was making waves in his own right. Euphoric singalongs and bouncing moshpits became the norm as his shows grew in scale with every tour, with When The Horn Blows describing his Liverpool gig as “nothing short of perfect… a night of exceptional entertainment.”