Gigs of Glasgow: Mercury Prize-shortlisted band set for Glasgow date

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A multi-platinum selling indie rock band has announced a UK tour - with a date in Glasgow.

Indie rockers Hard-Fi will return to Glasgow on Monday, November 25 as they play the Garage in support of their first new music in over a decade - with the release of Don’t Go Making Plans in May.

A new EP, also named Don’t Go Making Plans, will be released on November 15, the day before they commence their UK headling tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having made their debut with the Mercury Prize-shortlisted Stars Of CCTV in 2005, the four-piece released singles that included ‘Hard To Beat’, ‘Living For The Weekend’ and ‘Cash Machine’ - with the album reaching number one, and has since been certified double platinum in the UK alone.

“Playing gigs together really rekindled the fire at the heart of the band, and as much as we enjoyed playing our older songs – and audiences loved hearing them.” says frontman Richard Archer. “We all felt the urge to create something new.”

Tickets for the entire UK tour, including Glasgow, are now available.