Gigs of Glasgow: Mercury Prize-shortlisted band set for Glasgow date
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Indie rockers Hard-Fi will return to Glasgow on Monday, November 25 as they play the Garage in support of their first new music in over a decade - with the release of Don’t Go Making Plans in May.
A new EP, also named Don’t Go Making Plans, will be released on November 15, the day before they commence their UK headling tour.
Having made their debut with the Mercury Prize-shortlisted Stars Of CCTV in 2005, the four-piece released singles that included ‘Hard To Beat’, ‘Living For The Weekend’ and ‘Cash Machine’ - with the album reaching number one, and has since been certified double platinum in the UK alone.
“Playing gigs together really rekindled the fire at the heart of the band, and as much as we enjoyed playing our older songs – and audiences loved hearing them.” says frontman Richard Archer. “We all felt the urge to create something new.”
Tickets for the entire UK tour, including Glasgow, are now available.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.