Clyde Chorus, part of Glasgow 850, unveils its festival showcase acts, featuring an eclectic mix of talent that celebrates Glasgow’s rich and diverse musical heritage.

From genre-blending ensembles to grassroots community collaborations, the performances from established city festivals promise to be a highlight of Glasgow’s 850 celebrations.

Glasgow Mela and Glasgow Jazz Festival are teaming up for a concert at The Savings Bank on the evening of Friday 29th May. Bletherin’, a newly formed trio that combines traditional Scottish, Indian classical and jazz influences, craft distinctive sound that weave together the beauty of their musical traditions. Mama Terra, a Glasgow-based spiritual jazz band featuring ethereal vocals and deep grooves, will present their original works alongside arrangements from their latest live album, Chameleons – Live Interpretations of Herbie Hancock.

Govan Music Festival, Àrd-sgoil Ghàidhlig Ghlaschu and Ando Glaso Roma Fest will put on a festival showcase at The Pearce Institute on the morning of Saturday 31st May.

Govan Music Festival, in partnership with local music organisation Glasgow Barons will present an exciting collaboration between Musicians in Exile and members of the band DLU. This fusion of work music and Scottish sounds creates a powerful and unique musical experience that highlights the rich tapestry of cultures present in Glasgow today.

Pupils from Àrd-sgoil Ghàidhlig Ghlaschu (Glasgow Gaelic Secondary School) will deliver a moving rendition of Mother Glasgow with lyrics translated into Gaelic. The performance will also include some traditional Gaelic ceilidh music, inviting the audience to dance and celebrate Glasgow’s Gaelic musical heritage.

Ando Glaso Roma Fest was founded in 2019 to bring together Roma musicians from Scotland’s diverse communities. Featuring musicians from Romanian, Polish, Slovak, Czech and Hungarian Roma backgrounds, the Collective will showcase the vibrant and often overlooked cultural heritage of Scotland’s Roma population.

The evening of Saturday 31st May at The Savings Bank will see a Celtic Connections Night with Finlay MacDonald Trio, Kris Drever, Siobhan Miller and a Myster Guest. The Finlay MacDonald Trio bring the best of Scottish piping but with a fresh, modern spin that’ll have you tapping your feet. Kris Drever is a powerhouse whose sound has helped shape today’s folk scene, and Siobhan Miller is one of Scotland’s most loved folk singers who brings a joyous and cathartic sound to all shows. There will also be a surprise special guest on the night, along with local talent – this is one not to miss.

On Saturday 31st May, The Supernaturals will headline a special show at The Pearce Institute, joined by the acclaimed folk-rock outfit, Snowgoose. Known for their melodic indie-pop anthems, The Supernaturals will deliver an unforgettable performance on the final night of Clyde Chorus.

In addition to the fantastic musical offering across the three-day Clyde Chorus event, festivalgoers are invited to embark on a free River Clyde walking tour with Invisible Cities – a social enterprise supporting individuals who have experienced homelessness. Departing from the SEC at 2pm on Friday 30th and Saturday 31st May, these engaging tours will guide attendees through Glasgow’s maritime legacy, revealing captivating stories of the city’s deep-rooted connection to the River Clyde.

For those eager to dive into Glasgow’s vibrant music history, a UNESCO City of Music since 2008, Glasgow Music City Tours will lead lively guided walks that explore the venues, personalities, and performances that have shaped the city’s world-renowned music scene. Glasgow city Music Tours have two different tours on offer on Saturday 31st May – The Merchant City Music Tour starting at 11am, and The Music Mile Tour starting at 2pm.

With an exceptional lineup of music and engaging cultural experiences, Clyde Chorus, one of Glasgow 850’s signature events in the year-long programme, promises an unforgettable weekend celebrating our unique artistic and historical landscape. Don’t miss the chance to be part of Glasgow’s 850th anniversary celebrations.

Tickets for all shows and tours are available to purchase now via www.clydechorus.co.uk