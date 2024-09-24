Glasgow band smashes BBC record with latest single

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Glasgow band is celebrating the release of their latest single - which has seen the band pick up record airplay.

Glasgow’s Cloud House released their latest single Steal this Life on 13 September, which was then selected the 'Single of The Week' on BBC Radio Scotland last week. With that, Cloud House now holds the record for most tracks of the week on the BBC Afternoon show.

The anthemic indie rockers have been compared to the likes of Sam Fender, The War On Drugs, The 1975 and The Killers, with a Scottish twist.

Lyricist and frontman Conor McCarry explains, “I wanted to try to recreate the moment I knew I’d met the person I wanted to be with. It felt like it was against all odds, that it was ridiculously lucky - almost feeling like I’d stolen it because it was too good to be true.”

They played a sold-out double-header weekend at McChuills on the 20 and 21 September, and they’re now gearing up for their debut London show at Camden Eye on the 11 October.

You can find the latest single Steal this Life on streaming platforms.