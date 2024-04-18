Glasgow Bands: The early days of Simple Minds in 11 of the band's archive photographs

Simple Minds were formed in Glasgow in 1977, finding their sound in the city before going on to global success.

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 18th Apr 2024, 10:08 BST

The band’s own archive of images from their early days date back to first local gigs, through to early tours as they began to make a breakthrough.

Jim Kerr explains: “We learned our trade in Glasgow’s pubs in clubs. There was a pub called the Mars Bar at St Enoch Square and we played there every Sunday night. It was free to get in and folk would queue round the block, our pals would tell their pals. It was a big crowd and we knew we had to be good and we were doing our own stuff. 

“We recorded some songs onto cassettes and people would make copies of them, that’s how we got the word out. I hiked down to London with some of these cassettes and there was a good reaction, the record label people said, come down here and do a showcase gig for us. Here’s the bit where I don’t know were we had the gall to do this - we didn’t have a manager or anything - I said to them, no you will need to come up to Glasgow.” Seeing Simple Minds perform in the wild with a Glasgow crowd was enough to secure them their first recording contract: “When they came up, people already knew every word because they came to see us every week and they had the cassettes, it was as though we were already playing hits. So Glasgow and the audience and the support, that was the oxygen we needed then.”

Simple Minds around the time they began recording their first album. Pic: Laurie Evans.

1. Simple Minds 1979

Jim Kerr in Glasgow in January 1979. Simple Minds first album, Life in a Day, was released in April of that year. Photo by Laurie Evans.

2. Simple Minds 1979

Laurie Evans was the in-house music photographer for the Scottish magazine City Lynx and was there to capture some of the very earliest images of Simple Minds at Glasgow’s Mars Bar and the Astoria in Edinburgh’s Abbeyhill.

3. Simple Minds 1979

Early gigs at Mars Bar in 1979. Jim Kerr recalls his first press interview: "“The journalist guy said to me, what do you want out of all this? I was only 19. I said we want three things. We want to be a great live band, we want to take it around the world and we want to make a life out of it." Photo by Laurie Evans.

4. Simple Minds 1979

