Glasgow Concerts: 6 of the best bands and musicians to see in Glasgow in February 2024

Here are six of the best gigs to go to in Glasgow in February

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 29th Jan 2024, 15:06 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 15:08 GMT

As we wave farewell to January and receive our first pay of 2024, you might be looking to get out and about to some gigs in February.

Plenty of huge artists and bands are set to perform in Glasgow this year with the likes of Simple Minds, Liam Gallagher, P!nk and The Killers appearing in the city in 2024.

It's not quite festival season yet so we've put together a list of some of the best gigs to check out in Glasgow this February.

Miles Kane will be appearing at Galvanizers SWG3 on Thursday 1 February on his One Man Band tour.

1. Miles Kane

Miles Kane will be appearing at Galvanizers SWG3 on Thursday 1 February on his One Man Band tour. Photo: David Jackson

The Libertines are set to perform a sold out gig at Glasgow's Oran Mor on Friday, February 16.

2. The Libertines

The Libertines are set to perform a sold out gig at Glasgow's Oran Mor on Friday, February 16. Photo: David Jackson

Matty Healy and co are to perform two back-to-back nights at the OVO Hydro on 8 and 9 February on their ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour.

3. The 1975

Matty Healy and co are to perform two back-to-back nights at the OVO Hydro on 8 and 9 February on their ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour. Photo: Sarah Jeynes / Jamie Simonds

Rick Astley will be supported by Belinda Carlisle when he performs in Glasgow on Tuesday, February 27.

4. Rick Astley

Rick Astley will be supported by Belinda Carlisle when he performs in Glasgow on Tuesday, February 27. Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

