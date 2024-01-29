As we wave farewell to January and receive our first pay of 2024, you might be looking to get out and about to some gigs in February.

Plenty of huge artists and bands are set to perform in Glasgow this year with the likes of Simple Minds, Liam Gallagher, P!nk and The Killers appearing in the city in 2024.

It's not quite festival season yet so we've put together a list of some of the best gigs to check out in Glasgow this February.

1 . Miles Kane Miles Kane will be appearing at Galvanizers SWG3 on Thursday 1 February on his One Man Band tour. Photo: David Jackson

2 . The Libertines The Libertines are set to perform a sold out gig at Glasgow's Oran Mor on Friday, February 16. Photo: David Jackson

3 . The 1975 Matty Healy and co are to perform two back-to-back nights at the OVO Hydro on 8 and 9 February on their ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour. Photo: Sarah Jeynes / Jamie Simonds