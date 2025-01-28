Glasgow Concerts: 9 of the best bands and musicians to see in Glasgow in February 2025

These are the best bands and musicians to catch in Glasgow this February

As we wave goodbye to January and receive our first pay of 2025, you might be looking to get some gig tickets and spend some of that hard earned money on live music.

Plenty of huge artists and bands are set to perform in Glasgow this year with the likes of Lana Del Rey, Simple Minds and Sting heading to Glasgow during the summer months.

As it isn’t festival or arena season yet, we’ve put together some of the best gigs to catch in Glasgow this February.

The Bluebells kick things off in February with a special performance at the Barrowland Ballroom as part of Celtic Connections. It will be the first time that the band perform at the East End venue.

1. The Bluebells

The Bluebells kick things off in February with a special performance at the Barrowland Ballroom as part of Celtic Connections. It will be the first time that the band perform at the East End venue. | Celtic Connections

Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets will make their return to Glasgow for the first time in almost 6 years when they perform at Glasgow's Pavilion Theatre on Sunday 16 February.

2. Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets

Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets will make their return to Glasgow for the first time in almost 6 years when they perform at Glasgow's Pavilion Theatre on Sunday 16 February. | Getty Images for The Recording A

The Brian Jonestown Massacre return to Glasgow after two years for a gig at the Barrowland Ballroom on Thursday 6 February.

3. The Brian Jonestown Massacre

The Brian Jonestown Massacre return to Glasgow after two years for a gig at the Barrowland Ballroom on Thursday 6 February. Photo: Submitted

Cyndi Lauper makes a return to Glasgow on her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour. The music legend hasn't performed in the city since 2016.

4. Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper makes a return to Glasgow on her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour. The music legend hasn't performed in the city since 2016. | Getty Images Photo: getty

