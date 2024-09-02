Glasgow DJs Frazi.er and Ewan McVicar unite for Hydro show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two of Scotland’s biggest electronic music stars are teaming up for a show at the OVO Hydro.

DJs Frazi.er and Ewan McVicar come together on 30 November at the OVO Hydro for an electronic music gig. Ewan had a huge worldwide hit with Tell Me Something Good and went on to headline his own hometown festival in Ayr, while Frazi.er is a techno DJ who has sold out the Hydro twice by himself.

Frazi.er said: “For me this is the biggest show yet because of the combination of the two of us. It’s a good thing for Scotland – two small-town Scottish guys, two different sounds, playing together on St Andrews Day at the best venue in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Of course the first Hydro shows I did were special, but I think the two of us coming together is what a lot of people want – and a big surprise for a lot too.”

Ewan added: “There aren’t many people I’d rather join forces with in electronic music than Frazi.er in Scotland. His outlook on the scene and always wanting to push boundaries was something that instantly made me want to work with him in any way, shape or form. Turns out we are now good mates above all else so the Hydro just made total sense for the both of us to butt heads.”

Frazi.er had accepted a summer date in the Hydro because he couldn’t get the autumn date he wanted - but when November 30 became available, he and Ewan felt it was the chance they had been looking for to work together.

Frazi.er said: “it was hard to sit on this news for so long – but this was the driving force behind moving my summer show back to the new date. We couldn’t announce the partnership right away but had to let people know the date was changing – it’s great to be able to tell everyone at last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had actually spoken about doing something big together for a couple of years. When PLTFRM got rescheduled we got speaking and it was a natural conversation about doing the hydro together as this huge date became available and we had to make it happen.”

Ewan said: “For me it’s the story of two hometown, homegrown Scottish artists infiltrating the mainstream. That is biblical for me, if you’d asked us when we started from our humble beginnings that this event would materialise I would have thought ‘you’re aff yer heed’.

“To do it with Fraz just makes it more special for me also, two completely different styles under one roof for one cause. Unreal.”

While the duo are at the respective forefronts of very different scenes, their styles are complementary. Ewan instantly volunteered to play first because it works musically. He said: “The art of warming up a room has been dying for a while, when we first talked about this idea I said to Fraz I would love to start the night off and handover to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are using Fraz’s expertise and guidance with a lot of this so I thought it only right. Also the arc of the night musically is the key to what can be legendary moments, so musically me first handing over to Fraz makes the most sense.

“No ego, just do your job to the highest degree and let the night take its course.”

Frazi.er added: “I think it flows very well. Techno and house music come from similar roots, techno being more on the locked grooves and house having more hands in the air dancefloor moments.

“It’s a natural transition to go from housey grooves into some four to the floor techno. The energy will gradually build up start to finish over the five hours.” Tickets are on sale Monday 2 September at 6pm.